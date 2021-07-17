Fourchon Oilman
PORT FOURCHON — The final leaderboard from annual Fourchon Oilman’s Rodeo with divisions, categories, anglers, weights of catches in pounds and divisional awards:
INSHORE-MEN
Speckled Trout: 1, Mark Angelette, 3.8 pounds. 2, Roger Carmadelle, 3.8. 3, Nic Angelette, 3.35. 4, Beau Deautiveaux, 2.8. 5, Malachi Dupre, 2.6.
Black Drum: 1, Rick Bullock, 30.55. 2, David Klingman, 27.2. 3, Britton Naquin, 27.05. 4, James Thompson, 23.5. 5, Dane Vizier, 23.05.
Catfish: 1, Neil Martin, 7.65. 2, Lawrence Plaisance, 7.55. 3, Roger Carmadelle, 7.45. 4, Kevin John, 7.4. 5, Marty Plaisance, 7.1.
Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Kevin John, 7.55. 2, Larry Fryoux, 7.55. 3, Walt Hendrix, 7.55. 4, Rob McAllister, 7.1. 5, Toby Prmeaux, 7.
Redfish (27 inches +): 1, Roger Carmadelle, 34.55. 2, Kevin John, 33.05. 3, Kevin Howard, 32.1. 4, Daniel DeRosia, 31.3. 5, Albert Besson, 30.75.
Sheepshead: 1, Joe Cunningham, 7.2. 2, Dustin Lalonde, 7.15. 3, Mike Palamone, 6.35. 4, Bucky Price, 6.3. 5, Malachi Dupre, 5.85.
Outstanding angler: Roger Carmadelle, 270 points
INSHORE-WOMEN
Speckled Trout: 1, Tracy Angelette, 3.15. 2, Sandy Guidry, 3.15. 3, Jamie Gisclair, 2.9. 4, Donna Hurst, 2.15. 5, Vanessa Pierce, 2.15.
Black Drum: 1, Tammy Toups, 32.75. 2, Lauren Plaisance, 31.05. 3, Molly Rulf, 21.2. 4, Betty Bates, 19.45. 5, Kim Johnson, 17.95.
Catfish: 1, Savannah Dufrene, 7.1. 2, Lauren Plaisance, 6.6. 3, Jamie Gisclair, 6.45. 4, Stephanie Crochet, 5.85. 5, Kim Johnson, 5.35.
Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Betty Bates, 6.95. 2, Kristin Moran, 6.75. 3, Sandy Guidry, 6.55. 4, Kim Johnson, 6.3. 5, Tracy Angelette, 5.95.
Redfish (more than 27 inches): 1, Sophia Hebert, 31.0. 2, Kasie Curole, 27.25. 3, My Thuy Nguyen, 26.35. 4, Josie Melancon, 25.25. 5, Jamie Gisclair, 24.9.
Sheepshead: 1, Betty Bates, 5.8. 2, Kristin Moran, 5.15. 3, Jamie Gisclair, 4.75. 4, Ginger Curole, 4.2. 5, Lauren Plaisance, 4.15.
Outstanding angler: Jamie Gisclair, 300 points
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Barracuda: 1, Tyler Hatrel, 25.4. 2, Davis Hatrel, 25.1. 3, Reuben Byrd, 24.8. 4, Mickey Matran, 21.2. 5, Kris Callais, 9.1.
Cobia: 1, Aron Cortez, 48.75. 2, Brody Buller, 43.6. 3, Tad Haller, 42.75. 4, Nick Stone, 38.65. 5, Chad Terrebonne, 32.6.
Grouper: 1, Josh Lincecum, 161.7. 2, JJ Gilmore, 80.3. 3, Ashton Marts, 27.3. 4, A.J. Maiaroto, 20.45. 5, Mike Andolsek, 19.55.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Peter Seidel, 26.3. 2, Michelle Robichaux, 26.3. 3, Dominic Seidel, 26.1. 4, Todd Robichaux, 26.05.5, Sam Foti, 25.35.
King Mackerel: 1, Reuben Byrd, 39.4. 2, Richard Heausler, 18.6.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Joey Bourg, 11.2. 2, Seth Leblanc, 10.6. 3, Chad Terrebonne, 10.3. 4, Nicholas Oufnac, 10.05. 5, Mathew Leblanc, 9.9.
Red Snapper: 1, Doug Jackson, 21.25. 2, Larry Callais, 19.6. 3, James Bordelon, 18.9. 4, Ben Laura, 17.65. 5, Joe Cunningham, 16.85.
Outstanding angler: Reuben Byrd, 180 points
BLUEWATER DIVISION
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Nolan Louque, 28.85. 2, JJ Gilmore, 23.4. 3, Ashton Marts, 23.2. 4, Gerald Mire, 20.95. 5, Scott Thibodeaux, 19.8.
Dolphin: 1, John Mitchell, 16.7. 2, Tara Pellegren, 12.55. 3, Macy Lagarde, 12.55. 4, Rhett Guidry, 10.1. 5, Rico Lefort, 8.1.
Swordfish: 1, Trenton Pitre, 261.8. 2, A.J. Maiaroto, 62.65.
Wahoo: 1, Jeff Morvant, 33.15. 2, Kelly Varnado, 17.5. 3, Bryon Hatrel, 15.7. 4, Ron Fogan, 13.65. 5, Mike Cary, 12.85.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Nolan Louque, 57.9. 2, Rico Lefort, 51.0. 3, Kenny Orgeron, 48.4. 4, David Kelly, 47.9. 5, Ashton Marts, 46.6.
Outstanding angler: Nolan Louque, 200 points
BILLFISH RELEASE
1, Reel Blues, 2, 000 points (3 releases). 2, HOSMAX, 1,000 points (1 release).
TEAM AWARDS
Bluewater: Spanos Group, 360 points. Inshore: Golden Motors, 890 points. Offshore: GIS Blue, 330 points.
Bassmaster Elite
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.–The final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite series event held on Lake Champlain with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are other Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners, contingency money winners and Angler of the Year (top 10) standings. Only the top 45 in the 95-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round (ties broken by heaviest bass):
Top 10: 1, Bryan Schmitt, Deale, Maryland (20) 78 pounds, 5 ounces, $100,000. 2, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (20) 77-13, $36,000. 3, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (20) 76-15, $30,000. 4, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota (20) 76-14, $26,000. 5, Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minnesota (20) 76-6, $21,000.
6, Destin DeMarion, Grove City, Pennsylvania (20) 76-2, $19,000. 7, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (20) 74-10, $18,000. 8, Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas (20) 73-10, $17,000. 9, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (20) 73-10, $16,000. 10, Justin Hamner, Northport, Alabama (20) 73-5, $15,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 46, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (10) 33-15, $5,000. 57, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 33-4, $2,500. 83, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 30-2. 89, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (10) 26-13. 94, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (5) 16-11. 95, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (7) 16-4.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Dale Hightower, Mannford, Oklahoma, 5-15, $1,000. Day 1, Hightower, $1,000. Day 2, Feider, 5-11, $1,000. Day 3, Combs, 5-0, $1,000. Day 4, Austin Felix, 4-13, $1,000.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Combs, $3,000; Zaldain, $2,000.
Yamaha Power Pay: Combs, $2,500; Zaldain, $1,500.
AOY standings: 1, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota, 699 points. 2, Walters, 644. 3, Chris Johnson, Ontario, Canada, 630. 4, Jason Christie, Park Hill, Oklahoma, 618. 5, Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho, 613. 6, Hackney, 592. 7, Livesay, 579. 8, Sumrall, 572. 9 (tie), Wes Logan, Springville, Alabama & Drew Cook, Cairo, Georgia, 570 points,