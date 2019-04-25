To totally compare Stephon Young to Rocky Balboa wouldn’t be entirely accurate.

Prior to Wednesday, it’s not like Young was a complete unknown on the world’s boxing scene. After all, he was the No. 5 bantamweight contender.

But after World Boxing Super Series officials called him Wednesday to invite him to replace WBO bantamweight world champion Zolani Tete in Saturday’s scheduled unification fight against WBA champion Nonito Donaire, Young instantaneously became much more than a contender on a sheet of paper.

“I felt like a different person when my manager told me on the phone,” said Young, who will now be taking on Donaire in Saturday’s co-main event at the Cajundome along with the Regis Prograis-Kiryl Relikh showdown. “I wanted to scream. My hands started sweating.”

Naturally, his family and friends didn’t believe it either.

“I play (around) so much that my family thought I was playing,” said Young, who has an 18-1-3 record with seven knockouts. “My mom actually wasn’t coming to the fight this week. She had things going on. When she found out it was a title fight, she said, ‘Boy, stop lying.’ I said, ‘Mom, I’m serious.’

“One of my friends went to Google. He didn’t believe me until he saw it on Google. Now they’re all driving 10 hours from St. Louis to see this.”

Unlike Balboa, Young was already planning to be on the undercard Saturday in Lafayette when he learned of his big break.

Like Balboa, he had no clue he was really that close to such a huge opportunity.

“This is it,” Young proclaimed. “This is life-changing. Who wouldn’t want the life-change? This is every boxer’s dream, to be able to get a world-title fight and be able to change their life. I have it now. I can do it.”

Any regrets of past decisions are now gone. Win his next fight and suddenly Young is rolling in the dough as he moves forward to the WBSS finals and a chance to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy … not to mention millions of dollars.

“I keep saying it in my head, ‘My back is against the wall,’ ” Young said. “I feel like the odds are against me, but I will overcome this. I believe in myself. I know what I can do. I know what I have in front of me. I have a great fighter in front of my, but I just don’t feel like he can beat me.”

Indeed, Donaire is a nine-time world champion who already knocked off the No. 1 seed in this tournament.

And actually the 30-year-old Young has looked up to the 37-year-old Donaire for years.

“I remember being in the amateurs at the nationals, and he came in signing autographs,” Young said. “I remember him. Now years later, I have this guy in front of me and it’s like, wow. I used to watch him. He’s someone who I actually watched.”

Since learning of his big shot Wednesday, Young occasionally has to pinch himself.

“Then I started thinking, ‘Nonito Donaire.’ I’m telling you, I really used to study this guy,” he laughed.

Like in Rocky III, Young is three years removed from a crossroads in his career. His first manager, Steve Smith, died.

“My career was at a standstill,” Young remembered. “We were very close and that’s who I trusted. After he passed away, I really didn’t know where I was going from there.”

Then he crossed paths with promoter Henry Rivalta and “I started getting the recognition — the TV fights, the exposure and the rankings. After I entered the rankings, I won a small title and here we are three years later, fighting for the world title.”

Young said his skill-set comparison early in his career was Pernell Whitaker.

“I’m a boxer and I can punch,” he said.

“I think (Donaire) likes to be powerful, but as far as skill-wise, I don’t think he has the skills on me. He’s not quicker than me. As far as my skills, I can outduel him.”

In the first movie, champion Apollo Creed couldn’t believe how hard Balboa fought.

That’s exactly what promoter Kerry Daigle is thinking about Young’s chances Saturday.

“What an incredible story,” Daigle said. “We had a great story line with two champions, but I really think this is an even better story line. All of a sudden. this kid has a chance to be a millionaire. You think he’s going to fight his heart out?”

If he can handle the shock of the last few days, the bright lights and a veteran fighter, Daigle may just have an upset for the ages on his hands.

"Everything happens for a reason," Young said. "It’s my time now. I don’t read the blogs. I know a lot of people have me down. He’s got the big name. He’s a nine-time world champion. Who is Stephon Young? Saturday night, I will show them who Stephon Young is."