Grand on Grand River

Destin Morales of French Settlement holds the two heaviest bass of his five-bass limit to post the top weight in last weekend's Junior Southwest Bassmasters' May tournament held from Jack Miller's Landing. Morales' total hit 10.77 pounds and was topped by a 4.21-pound largemouth. Reports from the area indicated frogs, spinnerbaits and red shad-colored worms produced the most action.