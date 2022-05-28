Oh, yeah! It’s rodeo time.
Now that CCA’s summer-long S.T.A.R — Statewide Tournament and Anglers’ Rodeo — is under way with its big pickup truck and boat/outboard/trailer prizes, it’s time for the weekend action to start.
Yes, Memorial Day is the trigger for hot-weather coastal fishing action — and there’s a wish we don’t honor those who have paid for freedoms here and around the world with sales on all manners of vehicles and mattresses. Somehow this doesn’t mesh.
Later this week, Catholic High in Baton Rouge and Brother Martin in New Orleans will stage their annual fishing contests all the while knowing our coastal brothers and sisters continue to recover from Hurricane Ida.
Although both rodeos’ anglers can fish Friday and Saturday, Ida’s lingering effects is why Catholic High’s Alumni get-together cut back what was a two-day weigh-in to a 2-6 p.m. bring-your-fish-to-the scales Saturday at Moran’s Fourchon Marina.
Brother Martin will weigh at the Elysian Fields school from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
Both have fees with funds going to the schools, and both have the usual saltwater species categories for Open and Youth/Student anglers. The unusual is that Brother Martin includes a Father-Daughter “biggest fish” and a Smallest “legal” 5-Trout Stringer categories, while Catholic High’s “calcuttas” for total weights in several inshore and offshore species, the most hotly contested being the 5-mangrove snapper calcutta.
Catholic High begins with a 5-8 p.m. “launch party” Tuesday at the school, and has added Friday’s special Day of Service. Alumni Director Brian Hightower is working with the Houma-Thibodaux Diocese to enlist CHS alums and students to show up at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Spiritual Life Center, 15300 West Main Street in Cut Off.
“We’re asking our alumni to bring new or gently used tools to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Ida,” Hightower said. “We’re hoping to have enough help to plan several projects. We’ll have a safety meeting with coffee and doughnuts, and we would like to have volunteers with carpentry skills to help with more challenging projects.
“And, for those who can’t help, donations will help with the best option being gift cards to home improvement stores. build phase so tools, lumber, and supplies are what is needed most.”
For details, email Hightower: bhightower@CatholicHigh.org
Up next
Swollfest began in 1997 and has become the first major fishing rodeo of the summer. It’s set to run June 8-11 at Grand Isle Marina on the east end of our state’s only inhabited barrier island.
The brainchild of Baton Rouge dentist Nick Rauber has raised more than $500,000 for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Others beneficiaries include Heroes on the Water, Grand Isle School, Wounded War Heroes, Swollfest’s Outdoors Wish Foundation (taking handicapped youngsters on hunting and fishing trips), and Hunters for the Hungry.
To this end, more than 40 sponsors make is possible to donate all rodeo fees to these charities.
Fishing begins Wednesday, June 8 and weigh-ins are at the marina run 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 9-11, where and when fish donations will be accepted for Hunters for the Hungry.
For more, email Rauber: swollfest@cox.net. Registration and all rodeo info can be found on website: swollfest.com.
For young anglers
For the third year, the Southeast Louisiana Federal Refuges will hold a Virtual Youth Fishing Rodeo set June 11-12.
This no-fee “fishing derby” holds no weigh-ins, instead asks youngsters 15 and younger to take a parent or adult guardian to catch a fish on Louisiana’s free fishing weekend – two days when no one needs a fishing license to catch and keep fish in state waters.
After catching a fish, the young angler needs someone to take a photo (yes, on a cellphone), then email the photo to virtualfishingrodeo@gmail.com, or to the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Facebook page @SoutheastLouisiana via Facebook messenger.
A second must is the youngster “...should make a sign that says #GetYourFishOn 2022 or GeauxFish 2022 and display it with their catch,” and the youngster will get extra points for what refuge managers said are “...artistically decorated, creative signs.”
The submission deadline is 4 p.m., Monday, June 13. After that prize winners will be randomly selected and winners announced Friday, June 17.
For details, call (985) 882-2015 or email: virtualfishingrodeo@gmail.com.
The Commission
An update on speckled trout and revisions to a notice of intent to change regulations on several fishing devices (things like yo-yos and limb lines) top Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge.
The meeting’s live audio/video stream will be available via Zoom.