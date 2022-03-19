Peter Uihlein was in a similar position a year ago at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open.
Instead of chasing eventual champion Roberto Diaz, though, this time he’s the third-round leader after producing a steady 67 to get to 13-under for the tournament Saturday at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club.
“I’m here to win,” said the PGA Tour cardholder.
“I feel like I’ve been playing good. I just hadn’t had the results or the scores to show it. This is how I feel like I’ve been playing lately and it’s nice to kind of see it pay off a little bit.”
Uihlein started off with three birdies on the front nine at 2, 5 and 8 to combat a bogey on 7, and encored that with birdies on 12, 13 and 15 to overcome a bogey on 11.
“I gave myself plenty of chances today — made some, missed a few, but it was solid,” he said. “It was fine.”
This time, it’s Arizona’s Trevor Werbylo that’s one shot back chasing the leader going into the final round.
Werbylo followed Friday’s sizzling 64 with a 68.
For most of the day, Werbylo rode consistency.
“My game feels solid,” said Werbylo, who had birdies on 1, 2 and 5 on the front.
But he also delivered perhaps the shot of the day by putting his approach shot on 14 in the hole for an eagle.
“I was kind of trying to keep it a little short of the pin, just because it kind of runs away over the back,” Werbylo explained. “I hit it good, so I was hoping it didn’t go too far. It was right on line and landed and was rolling right at it. It kind of disappeared and I wasn’t sure if it rolled over the back.”
Initially the fan reaction fooled him, because it was delayed.
“Then someone started hooting and hollering and I realized it went it, so that was pretty exciting,” Werbylo said.
Fortunately for Werbylo, he went right back to his steady approach on the next hole.
“Yeah, for some reason I stayed pretty calm,” he said. “Yeah, sometimes I’ve had that where you make a hole-in-one or something and the next shot, you get kind of riled up. You just have to put it behind you and focus on the next hole.”
Behind the two leaders three shots off the lead is a trio at 10-under in Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, Mark Hubbard and Shad Tuten.
Hubbard suffered a bogey on 18 to keep him from sole possession of third.
All the golfers are waiting to see how the wind blows in Sunday’s final round.
“Third day in a row we had a third different wind, so you feel like you’re playing a different golf course for three straight days,” Uihlein said. “It was out of the north (Saturday). First round was southeast, second round was straight west and today was north.
“It just plays totally different. We were trying to drive 17 yesterday and today the drive went like 80 yards. It’s just different.”
Uihlein has three professional victories — two on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017 and last year as well as an international win. Werbylo has a win on the Canadian tour.
After finishing second to Diaz here last year, don’t expect Uihlein to take a nervous approach into Sunday’s final round.
“I’m going to try to shoot the low round of the day tomorrow,” he said.