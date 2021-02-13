MONDAY
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m. Via Webinar: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BtfFFQlYRuuujH8aIy7oxQ. By phone: (215) 861-0674, password: 806520#
THURSDAY
LOUISIANA CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m. Via Webinar: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8Xnzsi5fQt68g6_j-rTHDA. By phone: (215) 861-0674, password: 806520#
BREC ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. Fee charged. Also Feb. 25. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9, either-sex take allowed.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS/QUAIL/SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: Through March 7, North & South zones. Limited taking blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 22—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
FEB. 24—GULF COUNCIL REEF FISH ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (CST) via Webinar. Agenda: yellowtail snapper, gray triggerfish, greater amberjack, red grouper, vermilion snapper & commercial electronic logbooks. Includes public comment period. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
FEB. 24—2021-2022 PUBLIC MEETING: Via Zoom. 6:30 p.m. Present proposed hunting seasons through 2022-2023 & public comment. Zoom: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WvQJ-SlcSMasXEWC_gGQKw.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gag grouper & gray triggerfish; commercial king mackerel & commercial king mackerel gill-netting in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-Lafayette Field Office (200 Dulles Drive) will be closed Feb. 19 for emergency repairs.
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge (Maurepas Swamp WMA), Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA, and Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only) are closed.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth) open Thursdays-Sundays.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com