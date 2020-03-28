All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices are closed until further notice. For recreational, commercial, boating and all other licensing needs, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
The Army Corps of Engineers-Vicksburg District has temporarily closed four offices/centers in north Louisiana, and has canceled existing reservations and not accepting new reservations for all district campgrounds.
POSTPONED
FRIDAY—FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: Storm Randall said these weekly events will be delayed until the coronavirus threat abates.
APRIL 18 & 25—WOMEN’S FISHING WORKSHOPS: Waddill Wildlife Education Center, Baton Rouge.
CANCELED
MARCH 30-APRIL 2—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Gulf Shores, Alabama.
APRIL 1—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: Abita Springs.
APRIL 2—LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: Baton Rouge.
APRIL 4—LA. SLOTTERY/MARSH MADNESS KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Pointe-aux-Chene. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
APRIL 4-5—ARCHERY IN LA. SCHOOLS STATE SHOOT: Shreveport.
APRIL 7—BREC ARCHERY ACADEMY 2.0: Louisiana Park, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 9—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs.
APRIL 25—STEP OUTSIDE DAY: Sherburne WMA.
APRIL 25—HUNTER EDUCATION VOLUNTEER INSTRUCTOR WORKSHOP: Camp Grant Walker.
Also: state hunter education and boater education classes & all BREC Outdoor Experience events/activities; Safari Club International-Louisiana Chapter events through May & all statewide National Wild Turkey Federation events.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: March 29, youth/physically challenged weekend, statewide. Regular season on Area A lands, April 4-May 3; Area B lands, April 4-26; Area C lands,April 4-19.
Note: State Wildlife and Fisheries managers request visitors to state wildlife management areas to use the LDWF’s free WMA Check In/Check Out App (to Apple App or Google Play stores.) Paper permits are available at the WMAs entrances kiosks.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & greater amberjack seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com