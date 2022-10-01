WEDNESDAY
LA. JOINT TASK FORCE WORKING GROUP MEETING: 10 a.m., Belle Chasse Auditorium, 8398 La. 23, Belle Chasse. Discuss final EIS for Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion for state Shrimp, Crab, and Oyster task forces. Webinar: (215) 861-0674, password: 806520#
GULF OF MEXICO FMC GREATER AMBERJACK HEARING: 6-9 p.m., Doubletree New Orleans Airport, 2150 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Kenner. Open to public comment on management, seasons & catch limits. Also 6-9 p.m., Thursday, Adult Activity Center, 26251 Canal Road, Orange Beach, Alabama & Oct. 11 Webinar. Website: gulfcouncil.org. Written comments deadline 4 p.m. Oct 11 to: gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY PERMIT COURSE: 9 a.m., High Point Shooting Grounds, Belle Chasse. Provided by The Carlton Group. Fee $110 (with $20 registration deposit applied to fee). Call John Carlton (504) 329-8667. Email: jcarlton.tcg@gmail.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Deer seasons allow take of either-sex deer except where noted.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Oct. 15, bucks only, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9, then Oct. 16-Feb. 15.
DEER/SPECIAL: Oct. 8-14, State Deer Areas 2, youth and honorably discharged veterans only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 8-14, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 9—NSCA MONTHLY SHOOT: 8 a.m., Covey Rise Gun Club, 58256 Covey Rise Drive, Husser. 100 Main, 50 Super Sport & 50 target 5-Stand. Fees $40-$70. Lunch included. Call (985) 747-0310. Email: office@coveyriselodge.com
OCT. 10—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Also Nov. 14, Dec. 12. Website: rsff.org.
OCT. 11—GULF OF MEXICO FMC REEF FISH PANEL MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (CDT), 4107 W. Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Key items: greater amberjack, gag grouper, yellowtail snapper, scamp & commercial gray triggerfish limits. Virtual presentation available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
OCT. 12—GULF & ATLANTIC FISHERY COUNCILS JOINT WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (CDT), Gulf of Mexico FMC office, 4107 W. Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Discussion within Modern Fish Act for recreational sector management. Virtual presentation available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
OCT. 13—A WILD NIGHT: 6 p.m., Live Oak Arabians, 6300 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge. La. Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation fundraiser. Catered. Live/silent auctions. Benefits Youth Hunter Education Challenge, Louisiana Hunting & Fishing Day, statewide youth fishing programs, Louisiana Wetshop & whooping crane restoration. Call Missy Fox (225) 765-5100. Email: mfox@lawff.org. Website: wildnight.org.
OCT. 15-16—JUNIOR SW BASSMASTERS TOURNAMENT: Bridge Bay, Toledo Bend. 7-10, 11-14, 15-18 age groups for members/captains. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gray triggerfish & red grouper in state/federal waters.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open.
LDWF UPDATES
- Closed: Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish) closed (flooding); Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA) through Oct. 31; Lake Concordia public boat (repairs); Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com