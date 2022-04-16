The fish that launched a thousand boats

After taking days to round up this photo showing Wildlife and Fisheries' biologist supervisor Blake Leblanc holding a giant largemouth bass, a fish that stirred up the dreams of every bass angler, and started a run of boats to False River. The story began in early March when Baton Rouge district fisheries biologist Brian Heimann said his staff needed to test electrofishing gear, equipment used to stun fish, count species, then return the fish to the water. "We were on the water for maybe five minutes when this big fish rolled up," Heimann said. "We were stunned to see a fish that size." The biologists estimated this big mama bass weighed 13 pounds, and continues to swim in False River.