Happy Easter, and here’s hoping this celebration is the forerunner of our next months being able to spend with family and friends for what should be a first-rate fishing season.
What’s more, we should dedicate to making our surroundings more pleasing to the eye and pledge to leave the waters we fish better than when we found them — or, at least, don’t leave behind what we’ve used.
There’s nothing more upsetting for most fishermen and boaters than to pull up on a spot littered with cans, bottles, empty worm containers and plastic bags. And when you have carried it back to a landing, make sure to stow it so this detritus won’t blow from boat or truck on your way home.
It’s this Keep Louisiana Beautiful (and from all the litter we see we know it isn’t) that’s prompted the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to set aside Friday for what it’s calling The Atchafalaya Basin Litter Round-Up on the Water. The event is part of our state’s Love the Boot Week, seven days to make folks aware of how much they can help beautify Louisiana by engaging in litter clean-up efforts.
Friday’s focus is the Atchafalaya Basin’s I-10 corridor, mostly the Henderson Lake area.
Volunteers can check in with LDWF staff at the Atchafalaya Welcome Center boat launch (1908 Atchafalaya River Hwy.) in Breaux Bridge. This spot also will be the litter drop-off station.
If you need more, call Joshua Porter (225) 763-3540, or email: jporter@wlf.la.gov.
When you report in, the agency will provide sacks for litter collection, water, sunblock and will have a limited number of life jackets. It’s best if you bring along waterproof outerwear.
To register, and advise if you’re bringing your boat, go to the LDWF website: keeplouisianabeautiful.org/love-the-boot/volunteer/ then search for events located in the 70517 zip code.
Council moves
The big news from the last Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Council meeting involves “red snapper catch advice based on the LGL Ecological Research Associates, Inc. study of red snapper absolute abundance off Louisiana, a post-stratification analysis for the Great Red Snapper Count-derived data for the State of Florida, and a catch analysis incorporating both studies developed by the Southeast Fishery Science Center.”
Wordy stuff, huh, and the upshot is the council’s scientific committee modified its recommendation for the red snapper overfishing limit to 18,910,000 pounds whole weight and increased its recommendation for the red snapper acceptable biological catch to 16,310,000 pounds whole weight.
It means we could see an increase in the annual allowed catch in recreational and commercial sectors.
On greater amberjack, a report indicated the “most recent stock assessment determined (the species) is both overfished and experiencing overfishing,” for the sixth time since 2000. So, we can expect changes in catch limits and seasons especially after federal fishing data showed recreational landings “are greater than previously estimated.”
Gag grouper faces the same overfished and overfishing situation, and an assessment indicated “the proportion of males in the gag grouper population is less than 2%.” Here too, we can expect a reduction in catch and effort.
If you didn’t know
LDWF Enforcement Division agents cited a man for operating a boat powered by three surface-drive engines on the Biloxi WMA.
State regulations limit all boats using air-cooled engines to a “straight shaft, long-tail air-cooled” engines rated at or less than 25 total horsepower on this WMA. The regulation prohibits airboats, mud boats or air-cooled propulsion vessels, including surface-driven boats.
Big-money bass
While touring Tennessee pro Ott DeFoe won $100,000 for taking the title in the Major League Fishing event on Lake Palestine in Texas, the tournament’s big money stayed in Texas when Waco, Texas’ Alton Jones Jr. earned $15,000 with a fifth-place finish and $150,000 for catching the big bass during two tournament days.
Jones won the $50,000 Berkley Big Bass pot Wednesday, then added $100,000 more for hauling in a 6-pound, 5-ounce largemouth in the Thursday’s Championship Round.
He said he was sight-fishing a Geecrack Bellow Shad, a lure, he said, that will be available to the public later this year.