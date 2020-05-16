NOTICE
Events scheduled for May and June will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices will be open Monday, May 18 with social distancing, requiring face masks and other virus-preventing measures in place.
-All LDWF wildlife managements areas (including Elmer’s Island), refuges & shooting ranges are open, but public restrooms at those sites are closed and visitors must practice social distancing and limit groups to no more than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp to use these sites and all visitors must use self-clearing permits.
-Damage to the bridge accessing the Honey Island Shooting Range on the Pearl River WMA means the range will remain closed until further notice.
-The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA (Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes) will close May 26, and remain closed for 6-8 weeks to construct a new boat launch. All other launches will remain open on this WMA.
-Shell, Moreau Lake, Wycoff, Silver Lake and Hooper roads on the Richard Yancey WMA (Concordia Parish) have been reopened, but Sunk Lake, Hogpen, Lac a Solstein, Blount, Ross, Lincecum, Jacks Bayou, Union Point, Blackhawk, Dobbs Bay and Hunt roads and the Blackhawk boat launch remain closed.
-The deadline for the Scenic Rivers 50th Anniversary photo contest has been extended to Aug. 1. Open to professional/amateur photographers with Youth (15-younger) category. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/myscenicriver.
-All Hunter/Boater Education classes through May. LDWF offers online boating education class: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6 p.m., via Zoom meeting: zoom.us. Featured fly: kisatchiefly.org.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Opening day, summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
POSTPONED
MAY 28-30—CATHOLIC HIGH FISHING RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Rescheduled date TBA. Website: catholichigh.org.
CANCELED
MAY 24—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, Gonzales. Next match June 28.
2020 MLF COLLEGE FACEOFFS: Four bass tournament series beginning in May.
MAY 30—YOUTH HUNTER EDUCATION CHALLENGE: State competition.
NRA PRECISION PISTOL CHAMPIONSHIPS: July 1-5; NRA Smallbore Championships, July 23–Aug. 4; NRA High Power Championships, Aug. 9-25; NRA National Silhouette Championships in July & August,
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 24, private lands and selected state wildlife management areas. Closed on federal lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 24—BLESSING OF THE BOATS: 2 p.m., False River, Morrison Parkway public landing, New Roads. Call Kenneth St. Romain (225) 718-1319.
MAY 29—COLLEGE BASS TOURNAMENT: Major League Fishing season resumes, Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wisconsin. Social distancing mandated for registered teams & essential staff.
JUNE 1—GULF OF MEXICO COUNCIL REEF FISH & SOCIOECONOMIC, SCIENTIFIC AND STATISTICAL COMMITTEES MEETING: Noon-3 p.m. via webinar. Focus: SEDAR 67, vermillion snapper stock assessment. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack (through May 31), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper (opens Friday, May 22) & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Open until further notice in inside waters from Louisiana/Mississippi line west to Freshwater Bayou Canal (remainder opens 6 a.m., May 27) and state outside waters from Caillou Boca to Freshwater Bayou Canal.
-Federal waters from 9-200 miles off the Texas coast is closed to shrimp trawling to allow allow brown shrimp to reach larger sizes. The closure could last up to 90 days from the May 15 closure date.
