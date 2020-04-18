NOTICES
All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices are closed until further notice. For recreational, commercial, boating and all other licensing needs, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
-With the exception of Elmer’s Island, all LDWF wildlife managements areas, refuges & shooting ranges are open. Restrooms at those sites are closed. Visitors must practice social distancing and cannot have groups larger than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp and all visitors must use self-clearing permits.
-While paper permits are available, WMA visitors can use the LDWF’s no-fee WMA Check In/Check Out App (Apple App or Google Play) via smart devices or web portals to enter and depart these areas. For the app, go to LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmas-refuges-and-conservation-areas.
-The Tunica Hills WMA is closed to the public April 19 and will be closed April 25-26 for special turkey hunting days.
-Flooding has closed Shell, Sunk Lake, Wycoff, Silver Lakes, Lac a Solstein, Goose Lake, Blount, Catfish Bayou and Hogpen roads on the Richard Yancey WMA in Concordia Parish.
CANCELED
APRIL 21—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: Pack & Paddle, Lafayette.
APRIL 23—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, Metairie.
APRIL 24-25—PADDLEPALOOZA XVII KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Bridge Side Marina, Grand Isle. Website: bckfc.org.
APRIL 24-26—LAKE CONCORDIA FLY FISHING TRIP: Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Website: rsff.org.
APRIL 25—STEP OUTSIDE DAY: Sherburne WMA.
APRIL 25—HUNTER EDUCATION VOLUNTEER INSTRUCTOR WORKSHOP: Camp Grant Walker.
APRIL 25—SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL/LOUISIANA CHAPTER BANQUET: Alexander Room, Metairie.
APRIL 26—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales.
APRIL 27—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Independence Park Library, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 30—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: Lakeshore Marina, New Orleans. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
MAY 1—CONSERVATION ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS BANQUET: Louisiana Wildlife Federation event, Baton Rouge.
MAY 1-2–BASS ON THE FLY TOURNAMENT: Lake Fork Marina, Texas. Website: bassonthefly.org.
Others: National Wild Turkey Federation events statewide.
POSTPONED
FRIDAY—FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: Weekly event will be delayed until the coronavirus threat abates.
APRIL 25—WOMEN’S FISHING WORKSHOPS: Waddill Wildlife Education Center, Baton Rouge.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A lands through May 3; Area B lands through April 26; Area C lands through April 19.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish (through 12:01 a.m., May 2), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & greater amberjack seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
