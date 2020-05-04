With the sports world virtually shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, sports fans across America are understandably flocking to ESPN’s "The Last Dance" documentary chronicling the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s.
It’s not hard to understand why.
All the behind-the-scenes stuff is pure entertainment for a sports-starved viewing public.
And Michael Jordan is Michael Jordan — truly one of America's greatest-ever sports heroes.
Not part of many, if any, post-show reviews is the argument that the Bulls of the 1990s were actually overrated.
As crazy as that sounds to some, allowing yourself to even listen to such an unpopular stance only requires putting your SEC football hat on.
Every time a non-SEC team gets off to an undefeated start and/or begins putting up some incredible statistics, what’s the first question any hard-core SEC football fan immediately asks?
“Yeah, but who did they play?”
Any questioning of Chicago’s six NBA titles in an eight-year period can only revolve around the competition level.
The truth is, just like comparing most teams to an SEC football powerhouse, the teams the Bulls beat to win six titles just don’t match up with the other elite teams in NBA history.
Truthfully, it’s not even close.
Essentially, the 1990s Bulls are Larry Holmes.
Holmes was the heavyweight boxing champion for six years and had some historically great skills. The problem was Muhammad Ali, George Foreman and Joe Frazier were all past their prime. Those three all-time greats had each other to raise their games. Holmes had no one of that caliber.
Basically using an all-time NBA team rankings list like the College Football Playoff standings of today, the process began looking at the top 20 all-time list.
No Bulls’ opponents were on that list, so the next step was the top 50.
In other words, Jordan may be the best player ever, but his Bulls never beat one great team, and definitely never beat a single great team in its prime.
The only opponents to make that top 50 list were the 1992 Portland Trailblazers at No. 37, the 1997 Utah Jazz at No. 40 and the 1996 Utah Jazz at No. 44. Personally, that’s a little high for the Blazers team. The 1977 champion Blazers were better than that Portland squad, but OK, we’ll give the Bulls a high-mark foe of 37.
Can you really hold the opposition against the Bulls? Yes and no.
No, it’s not really their fault. But yes, when being compared to the all-time great teams, you should crush the competition.
Take that 1992 Blazers series win, for example. "The Final Dance" episode made it look like a laugher, but it wasn’t. After Jordan’s great performance in Game 1, ESPN skipped right over the fact Portland won two of the next four games and the Bulls won Game 6 by four points in Chicago.
And remember, Portland didn’t make it out of the first round of the playoffs for the rest of that decade.
The series wins over historically mediocre conference champions Phoenix and Seattle and then the two wins over Utah were all 4-2.
None of those teams ever made it to another conference championship series, much less the NBA finals.
The NBA had gone through expansion three times during the Jordan era and it was watered down.
Also, the West was weaker back then and somebody had to make it to the finals. It’s not like there was a great team in that decade that just wasn’t as good as the Bulls. No Affirmed vs. Alydar here.
In fact, the only finals series where the opposition didn’t win at least two games was the 1991 Los Angeles Lakers just a few months before Magic Johnson retired with an illness.
Yes, that Lakers team was at the end of its run as well — only winning 43 games the next year and 39 two years later.
Well, you say, “It’s the NBA finals. Teams aren’t supposed to just dominate.”
The supposed best NBA dynasty ever against historically average conference champions should.
For example, the 1983 Philadelphia Sixers (No. 14 on this list) with Moses Malone, Julius Erving and Andrew Toney swept the defending champion Lakers 4-0. The 1973 New York Knicks (No. 27) with Willis Reed, Walt Frazier and Dave DeBusschere beat the defending champion Lakers 4-1. That came one year after the 1972 Lakers (No. 13) with Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor beat the Knicks in five games.
In addition to the Knicks and Lakers in that early 1970s era, the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson were ranked No. 7 all-time, and then there was the Boston Celtics, which won 60 or more games twice in that era but happened to be in an era of all-time greats.
A decade later, the Celtics had three teams in the top 50 with Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish — topped by the 1986 team being No. 3 — while the Lakers had three as well with Magic, Jabbar and James Worthy — topped by the 1985 version at No. 8 — to go along with that Sixers at No. 14.
That doesn’t even include the poor Bucks, who finished second in the powerhouse East six straight years only to be beaten by Boston or Philly powerhouses each time.
Those who strongly disagree with this line of thinking, do you really believe the great Lakers and Celtics teams of the 1980s would not have beaten the six teams the Bulls beat if they got to play those teams?
Moreover, in this past decade, Cleveland had the No. 16 team in 2016, Golden State’s 2017 club was ranked No. 1 and 2015 No. 15 and San Antonio’s 2014 team was ranked No. 15.
All of those teams in three different eras had to beat all-time great teams to win NBA titles, or even reach the finals in some cases. The Pistons team Chicago beat in the Eastern finals in 1991 was also at the end of its rope. Detroit wouldn’t get out of the first round for another 12 years.
Certainly none of these facts are going to make it into "The Last Dance" shows, and that understandable.
It’s also true that no true Bulls fan should care. World titles parades are world title parades.
But when objectively comparing all-time NBA champions against each other, you simply can’t ignore the question, “Who did they play?”
In the Bulls’ case, the answer is no teams of any consequence.