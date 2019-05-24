Tulane junior Ewan Moore of Scotland and LSU sophomore Eden Richardson of England earned Player of the Year honors for their schools as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced its All-Louisiana men’s and women’s tennis teams.
The teams were selected by tennis sports information members based on nominations submitted by the state schools. SIDs were not allowed to vote for players from their schools.
Other major men’s award winners were Santiago Perez of Xavier who was the state’s top freshman, while Tulane's Dane Esses was Newcomer of the Year.
Rhea Verma of Northwestern State was the women’s top freshman, while Paris Corley earned newcomer honors in her first year at LSU.
Moore was named a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection and finished the year at No. 65. He beat three ranked opponents and had 16 singles wins .
Perez, a freshman, won 17 singles matches and was named the ITA NAIA Region IV Rookie of the Year. He won his last 16 matches entering the postseason for Xavier. He earned the No 2 ranking in the ITA,NAIA singles.
Esses led the Green Wave with 25 wins in singles with two wins over nationally ranked players in his first year after transferring from Pepperdine.
Richardson won 22 singles matches and finished No. 12 in the ITA singles rankings. The first-team All-American also earned first-team All-SEC honors with four top 10 wins.
Verma was 11-0 in Southland Conference matches for Northwestern State.
LSU’s Corley transferred from Arizona and the junior finished with a team-high tying 22 wins.
Mark Booras of Tulane on the men’s Coach of the Year after the Green Wave advanced to its first ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Tulane also advanced to its fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance.
There was a tie for women’s Coach of the Year between LSU co-coaches Julia and Michael Sell and Kyle Russell of Loyola. The Sells and LSU won 16 matches, finishing No. 28 in the ITA team rankings and advancing to the NCAA second round. Russell, the Southern States Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, led Loyola to a program record ranking of No. 12 in the NAIA and the school’s first appearance in the NAIA Championship.
Other on the men’s first team were senior Tyler Schick of Tulane and freshmen: Boris Kozlov of LSU and Jan Galka of UL.
Also on the women’s first team wree four seniors: LSU's Jessica Golovin, McNeese’s Charoline Erlandsson, Sonia Chen of Louisiana Tech and Xavier’s Charlene Goreau.
LSWA All-Louisiana College Men’s Tennis Team
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL CLASS
Ewan Moore, Tulane, Jr.
Santiago Perez, Xavier, Fr.
Tyler Schick, Tulane, Sr.
Boris Kozlov, LSU, Fr.
Jan Galka, UL Fr.
Dane Esses, Tulane, Jr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR -- Ewan Moore, Tulane
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR -- Santiago Perez, Xavier
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Dane Esses, Tulane
COACH OF THE YEAR – Mark Booras, Tulane
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL CLASS
Luis Erlenbusch, Tulane, Jr.
Jamie Fraser, UL, Jr.
Nick Watson, LSU, Fr.
Arthur Libaud, UL, Sr.
Tiger Cheung, Loyola, So.
Pearse Dolan, UL-Lafayette, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Daniel Moreno, LSU; Johannes Klein, UNO
All-Louisiana College Women’s Tennis Team
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL, CLASS
Eden Richardson, LSU,So.
Charoline Erlandsson, McNeese,Sr.
Sonia Chen, Louisiana Tech,Sr.
Charlene Goreau, Xavier,Sr.
Paris Corley, LSU,Jr.
Jessica Golovin, LSU,Sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Eden Richardson, LSU
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Rhea Verma, Northwestern State
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Paris Corley, LSU
COACH OF THE YEAR (TIE) – Julie and Michael Sell, LSU; Kyle Russell, Loyola
SECOND TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL CLASS
Trang Dao, UNO, Sr.
Taylor Bridges, LSU, So.
Ivone Alvaro, Tulane, Jr.
Rhea Verma, Northwestern State, Fr.
Ela Iwaniuk, Northwestern State, Jr.
*Maria Alfaro, ULM, Fr.
*Mariia Borodii, Xavier, So.
* = Tie for final position
Written For The LSWA