THURSDAY
QUALITY DEER MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION’S SUMMER SEMINAR: 6 p.m., state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Sponsored by South Louisiana Branch-QDMA, LSU AgCenter & LDWF. Preregistration requested. Call Tammy Bosch (225) 291-7500.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929.
PONTCHARTRAIN FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 6:30 p.m., Olde Towne Fly Shop, 3675 Ponchartrain Drive, Slidell. Call Tristan Daire (985) at 630-3892.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat. Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) at 937-0489.
SATURDAY
ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELK FOUNDATION/BATON ROUGE CHAPTER BIG GAME BANQUET: 5 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Live/silent auctions, raffles, dinner. Call Mike and Linda Bare at (225) 573-8686.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Louisiana Room, Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Joe Kahler (225) 892-4352 or Website: rsff.org.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA-Louisiana’s 24th annual summer-long S.T.A.R. event through Sept. 3. CCA membership required. Call CCA at (225) 952-9200. Website: www.ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 16—CCA COMITE CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Starkey Gym, 10510 Joor Road, Central. Call CCA at (225) 952-9200.
AUG. 18—ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN: 6:15 a.m., 3 p.m. weigh-in, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Team bass tournament. $100 entry includes $500 big-bass prize. Proceeds to help defray travel costs for Louisiana’s three anglers qualified for B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals. No fishing south of U.S. 90. Raffles. Call David Cavell at (225) 937-0046, Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332 or Caleb Sumrall (337) 380-2887.
AUG. 21—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational red snapper season weekends only (Fridays through Sundays) until further notice, greater amberjack and gray triggerfish & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: Fall inshore season will open Monday (Aug. 13) at 6 a.m. in inside waters from the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel west to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou, and at 6 p.m. in inside waters from the Louisiana-Mississippi line west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel. All other state inshore waters closed except for open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds and state outside. The remainder of the state’s inside waters will open at 6 a.m., Aug. 27. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/shrimp-seasons.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com