Events scheduled for July and August will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Civic Auditorium, 35619 Highway 11, Buras.
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees. Meeting available via Zoom.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Boys & girls ages 7-18 bass tournaments. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
CAERNARVON BASS TRAIL: Safe daylight, Delacroix Corporation launch, Caernarvon. Pick-your-partner. Fee $150/team, $20 membership, $10 option big-bass kitty. Last of one-day points tournament to qualify for Sept. 5-6 championship. Call Terry Jones (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 14-17—BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Cayuga Lake, Union Springs, New York. Weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
JULY 23-25—INTERNATIONAL GRAND ISLE TARPON RODEO: Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle. Website: tarponrodeo.org.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Through Labor Day. Catch/measure/photo catch. Website: catholichigh.org.
CANCELED
JULY 13—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne, (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper Fridays-through-Sundays seasons, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: The spring inshore season from the Louisiana-Mississippi line west to South Pass of the Mississippi River is closed, and all remaining inshore areas will close at 6 p.m. July 6, except the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds will remain open. All outside areas open until further notice.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-The Honey Island Shooting Range on the Pearl River WMA is open.
-The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA (Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes) is closed to construct a new boat launch. All other launches open on this WMA.
-Public access prohibited on Whiskey and Raccoon islands (Isle Dernieres Barrier Islands Refuge) during bird-nesting season. Prohibited areas include exposed land areas, wetlands and interior waterways. Fishing from boats along the shore and wade fishing in surf allowed.
-Lake Bistineau (Webster, Bossier & Bienville parishes) drawdown begins July 6 to control giant salvinia and reduce organic matter on lake bottom. Boating access Port of Bistineau Launch, Bossier Public Launch, Grice’s and Bayou Dorcheat Public Launch.
