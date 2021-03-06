Bassmaster Elite
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Final top 10 from the Feb. 25-28 Bassmaster Elite series held on the Tennessee River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are other Louisiana anglers, daily and overall big-bass winner and program prize winners. Only the top 50 in the 100-angler field moved to the Feb. 27 third round, and only the top 10 advanced to Feb. 28’s final:
Top 10: 1, Jeff Gustafson, Keewatin Ontario, Canada (20) 63 pounds, $100,000. 2, Steve Kennedy, Auburn, Alabama (17) 55 pounds, 15 ounces, $35,000. 3, John Cox, Debary, Florida (20) 52-10, $30,000. 4, Brandon Card, Salisbury, North Carolina (18) 48-15, $25,000. 5, Jason Christie, Park Hill, Oklahoma (20) 48-13, $20,000.
6, Jake Whitaker, Fairview, North Carolina (17) 41-5, $19,000. 7, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (16) 38-3, $18,000. 8, Hunter Shryock, Ooltewah, Tennessee (18) 37-4, $17,000. 9, Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Mississippi (14) 37-0, $16,000. 10, John Crews Jr., Salem, Virginia (16) 34-11, $15,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 19, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (12) 29-6, $10,000. 28, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (12) 25-1, $10,000. 71, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (5) 8-11, $2,500. 76, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (3) 7-9. 77, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (3) 7-4. 82, Brett Preuett, Monroe (4) 6-10. 86, Darold Gleason, Many (4) 6-7. 100, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (1) 0-9.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Day 1, Card, 5-9, $1,000. Day 2, Mosley, 6-10, $1,000. Day 3, Kennedy, 6-5, $1,000. Day 4, Christie, 5-5, $1,000. Overall: Mosley, $1,000.
Toyota Big Bucks: Cox, $3,000; Christie, $2,000.
Yamaha Power Pay: Christie, $2,500; Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas, $1,500.