Things could get really complicated for a college baseball coach at any level these days.
Much like at the Division I level, NAIA and NJCAA leadership granted the option for an extra year of eligibility for all players.
Like all the other coaches around the country, LSU Eunice baseball coach Jeff Willis was already recruiting next year’s signing class when suddenly the coronavirus ended college baseball seasons everywhere in mid-March.
Soon thereafter, 10 of the Bengals’ sophomores were given a mulligan for their final season in Eunice by the NJCAA.
At this point, eight of those 10 have confirmed they plan on returning to Willis next spring.
Instead of allowing the unprecedented scenario to muddy the waters, however, Willis said his school will keep things simple.
“We’re going to have the same numbers that we have every year,” Willis said. “We’re not going to increase our numbers by 10 or 15 kids. That’s not fair to do that to all the players in your program. We’re going to stay with the same number of players we bring in every single year.”
LSU Eunice is going to do that by keeping the seniors that would like to return, but not adding any newcomers that put the program above the limit of 24 unless the draft creates an opening later this summer.
Many programs across all levels of college baseball are going to increase their scholarship limits. For example, UL had five seniors and therefore its roster will include five more scholarship players than normal in 2021.
“Some schools are doing that (at junior college level), but we’re not going to do that,” Willis said. “First of all, we don’t have the money to increase our scholarships to do that. Second of all, we’re not going to do that because I don’t think it’s fair to stockpile a bunch of players.”
His method was putting an abrupt end to recruiting.
“We were able to push stop at that point in time and made sure we didn’t overrecruit ourselves,” Willis explained. “We worked far enough ahead to where we could put a stop to some of that at that point and time.”
Willis made it clear, though, the college baseball world won’t be quite as status quo as things are for his Bengals.
If in fact the Major League Baseball draft only holds five or 10 rounds as some are predicting, the amount of overall talent on Division I baseball teams next spring will likely be at an all-time high.
“I think the talent level in college baseball is going to go up tremendously,” he said.
One reason is the shorter draft will likely send more top high school prospects into college ball.
“You have Power Five conference schools who signed a kid as a top 100 player in the country and they didn’t think that player was ever going to step foot on campus, but they signed them anyway,” Willis explained. “That kid may now all of a sudden come to school and those power five programs that signed those players aren’t going to have room for them or they’re going to have to make room for them. That’s the next wave that’s going to happen.”
Secondly, junior will now essentially have two leverage seasons to play with.
“The next piece to this is the draft eligible juniors this year,” Willis said. “Now they’ll have this year as a bargaining year and next year as a bargaining year as well, so they can stay up at that college.”
Of course, no matter what transpired, Willis always seems to flourish, evidenced by six national championships.
This year’s club was off to a 21-0 start.
“Yeah, it was very special,” Willis said. “For one, the chemistry of the team was far and any team in our program’s history at that time of the year. Now, we don’t know if it was going to continue to go up, but for that time of the year, our chemistry was really, really good.
“I’ve always said that our most talented teams didn’t win the national championship. The teams that had the best chemistry and worked together and fought together, those were the teams that pulled it together in the end.”
At the time, the Bengals were ranked in the top five nationally in 12 hitting categories, including 124 stolen bases and Jack Merrifield leading the nation with 32 RBIs.
LSUE was averaging 13 runs a game and already has 12 mercy-rule victories.
Meanwhile, the pitching staff had four shutouts and was limiting opposing hitters to a .205 batting average.
“We were running out three starting pitchers that were up to 95, our closer had been up to 95 and then we had two set-up guys that were 93 as well. So we had pitch-ability,” Willis said.
“It was a team that was poised to do something special.”