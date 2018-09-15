TUESDAY
LOUISIANA CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Room 210, UNO Advanced Technology Center, 2021 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans.
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
WEDNESDAY
SUP WITH THE SUN: 6:30-7:30 a.m., Wampold Park, Baton Rouge Beach, Stanford Avenue, Baton Rouge. Stand-up paddleboard course. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
BENGAL TIGER CHAPTER/DELTA WATERFOWL BANQUET: 5 p.m., JL's Place, Tigerland, 1115 Bob Petit Boulevard. Baton Rouge. Supper, live/silent auctions. Call Chase Zumo (225) 287-0022. Email: rzumo3@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
CCA ASCENSION CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, South St. Landry Rd., Gonzales. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
SUNSET PADDLE: 6:30-8 p.m., Wampold Park, Baton Rouge Beach, Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge. Kayak & paddleboards. A BREC event. Fee $10-$15. Call BREC (225) 272-9200; email: outdooradventure@brec.org; website: webtrac.brec.org.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SATURDAY
LOUISIANA HUNTING AND FISHING DAY: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Waddill Outdoors Education Center, 4142 North. Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Free event. Also Minden, Woodworth, Monroe. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times & other restrictions.
DOVES: Through Sept. 23, North Zone. Closed in South Zone.
TEAL, RAILS, GALLINULES: Through Sept. 30, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 23— SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, 9300 St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: SouthLAHighPower@hotmail.com.
SEPT. 24—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room B, Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
SEPT. 25—FLY TYING AT BASS PRO SHOPS: 6 p.m., White River Fly Shop, Bass Pro, Denham Springs. Bring tools, materials provided. Call Ron Brooks (225) 271-3100.
SEPT. 26—CCA DELTA CHAPTER BANQUET: 6 p.m., City Park Pavilion of the Two Sisters, 1 Victory Avenue, New Orleans. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
SEPT. 27—CCA VERMILION CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., VN Hall, 1201 North Lafitte Road, Abbeville. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
SEPT. 27—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
SEPT. 28-30—RSFF LAKE CONCORDIA WEEKEND: Lakeview Lodge, Ferriday. Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Emmitt Simmons (225) 335-4596. Email: elsimmons@cox.net. Website: rsff.org.
SEPT. 28-30—BUTTERFLY BLAST: 9 a.m.-dark, all days, Allen Acres, 5070 La. 399, Pitkin. Butterfly, moth & hummingbird viewing, counts & tagging, and seminars. Call Charles Allen or Susan Allen (337) 328-2252. Email: native@camtel.net.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in all state inside waters.
