Been near Lake Pontchartrain lately?
After fishing and swimming in our state’s largest lake for nearly 70 years, the sight of yards of exposed shoreline begs the question: Is the end near?
Maybe not the end of the world, but certainly the end of hopes of successful fishing trips into the Pontchartrain Basin.
And because water levels are so low, trips into places like Delacroix and the Biloxi Marsh come with a warning to be careful where you run your boat.
The warning becomes more urgent when you factor in the run of wintry days ahead. Yeah, this isn’t Alaska cold, but when daily highs aren’t predicted to get into the 60s this week, then spending the night on a mud flat becomes a life-threatening proposition.
Worst still is that water levels are low across most of the coastal marshes east of the Atchafalaya River, and those warnings should apply there, too.
The low water comes at the same time state Wildlife and Fisheries announced a Jan. 24 closure of the inshore shrimp season in the Pontchartrain Basin including Lake Pontchartrain, Chef Menteur and Rigolets passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, the MRGO and most of the Intracoastal Waterway.
It means the only state inshore waters open is the open waters of the double-rig line in Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
The outside waters from Caillou Boca west to Freshwater Bayou Canal will close Monday, too.
Weird days
The low water in vast stretches east of the Mississippi River comes at the same time the river is running high enough to force closure of the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge. The closure came when the river reached the 24-foot mark on the Baton Rouge gauge.
Refuge managers said Cat Island would reopen after the river “has fallen back to a level suitable for opening.”
The high river has kept water levels from Buras south through Venice at fishable levels, and, for the last month, redfish have been the main target.
Red snapper
Wildlife and Fisheries’ LA Creel team came up with what they called “the preliminary private recreational red snapper landing estimates for 2021.” The season closed Dec. 31.
The total came to 823,151 pounds or 6,712 pounds more than the state’s 2021 816,439-pound allocation. If these numbers stand up, it means the state would be penalized by the excess amount for our 2022 season.
The complete week-by-week catch estimates can be found on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/red-snapper.
Da ducks
With a week remaining in the duck season, about the only downer is the low water.
Otherwise, Mother Nature and the recent cold fronts have pushed more ducks into the coastal marshes and Catahoula Lake than State Waterfowl Study group’s December survey.
The January count, taken before the latest cold fronts, showed 2.1 million ducks compared to the 1.4 million estimated last month.
While this latest count is a slight increase over last January, it was 9% lower than the average of the past five years and 16% lower than the past 10 Januarys.
The team reported, “Most of the increase in total ducks from December is from scaup, which increased from 37,000 to 441,000. There was also a large increase in ringnecked duck and greenwing teal.”
The disappointing numbers came in the decline in gadwall, mallard and wigeon numbers, though the latest cold fronts likely increase those species over the early January survey.
Following a long-established pattern, the southwestern coastal marshes had near three times the dabbling ducks (843,000 to 280,000) as the southeastern marshes.
But the southeast more than doubled the number of diving ducks as the southwest — 639,000 to 254,000 — mostly because of large increases in scaup (dos gris) and ringneck numbers.
The survey also noted an “additional 120,000 lesser snow and Ross’s geese” and 10,000 specklebellies in concentrations around Bunkie, Hebert and the Bonita-Mer Rouge area.