It’s time for some “atta boys” to be passed out, especially now with Louisiana sending 24 teams — 48 young anglers — to compete in the Aug. 11-13 Bassmaster High School National Championship set for Lake Hartwell near Anderson, South Carolina.
Levi Thibodaux of Thibodaux leads the Louisiana charge. He was recently selected to the 12-man BASS Nation All-American team, and will team with Jace Andras, his Lafourche Bassmasters teammate at Nationals. The two were named Anglers of the Year by the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation.
Next on the list are Tioga High’s Jacob Lacroix and Noah Roberts, the group’s state champions.
Then, Louisiana’s list was supplemented by top finishers in the BASS Nation’s Lake Norfolk and Smith Lake opens.
Garrett Thomas and Hunter Holland from Walker High took the spot in the Lake Norfolk event, and Lafourche Bassmasters Miles Smith and Casen Rogers earned a nationals berth on Smith Lake.
After that, the top five teams on overall Louisiana trail, followed by the top five teams on the state’s Northern, Eastern and Western trails.
The top five on the Louisiana State Trail included Baylen Guy and Brandt Babineaux of Teurlings Catholic; Brusly High’s Dylan Eschette and Rhett Theriot; Jackson Rogers and Caden Sellers of Denham Springs High; Brusly High's Trent Labauve and Carson Granier; and Walker High’s Kade Palmer and Evan Burris.
The Bossier Parish High School’s Mason McCormick and Evan Lee led the Northern Trail followed by their teammates Austin Hicks and Micah Cromer. South Louisiana teams took the next three spots: Live Oak High’s Brady Talbot and Bryce Distefano; Parkview Baptist’s Hunter Hamilton and Noah Higgins; and, Destin Morales and Samuel Cobb Jr. from the Livingston Parish Bassmasters.
Southern teams dominated the Eastern Trail’s top finishers.
Central High’s Matthew Rome and Connor Dawson led the way followed by West St. John Fishing Club’s Shamar Pierre and Devrin Harper; Hunter Schouest and Cody Pellegrin from the Fishing Squad of South Louisiana; Catholic-Pointe Coupee’s Ben Jumonville and David Gummow; and, Cambre Webb and Dakota Skipper from the Silliman Fishing Team.
Live Oak High’s Chance Shelby and Tyler Jordan led the Western Trail. Next were Devan Perkins and Ty Ross from Denham Springs High; Tanner Meyer and Ross Miller from Notre Dame in Crowley; then, two Many High teams, Cole Sattler and Lawson Lewing and Cole Picket and Dutch Kor.
These anglers will be among nearly 400 nationwide teams who qualified through state, regional and national events.
Lake Hartwell has been the site of a handful of Bassmaster Classic, but these young anglers will deal with about-face conditions from the pros, who competed on the reservoir in midwinter periods.
This will be Thibodaux’s final high school event.
After winning the inaugural Bassmaster High School Combine, Thibodaux signed a scholarship with LSU-Shreveport and coach Charles Thompson. Yes. Several universities and colleges offer fishing scholarships.
The Abu Garcia-sponsored combine was set up to display the fishing skills of dozens of high school anglers. The three-day event, held on Wheeler Lake in Alabama, tested “multiple tasks to showcase their skills not only on the water but also display their knowledge of the sport as a whole.”
Each angler received points based on skills and knowledge testing, and the attending 19 colleges and universities — the 19 offering bass-fishing scholarships — signed 57 high schoolers to scholarships worth a reported $2.6 million.
Registration for the combine opened earlier this year. There is a cap of 100. The registration website: bassmaster.com/high-school. The $500 fee includes all meals and two-night accommodations.
More new rules
Freshwater fishermen have until July 3 to make public comment on a notice of intent to make a new regulation covering the marking of nets and traps in all freshwater areas of our state.
The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted the notice earlier this year.
If approved, and passes through legislative oversight, freshwater users of gill nets, trammel nets, wire nets and hoop nets — all passive fishing gear — will have to mark their gear with waterproof ink/paint on the buoy if a buoy is used, or have a waterproof tag attached with user’s full name and recreational/commercial license number.
As stated in the Wildlife and Fisheries report on the proposal, “The intent of this rule is to provide accountability for users’ gear and to have similar freshwater tagging requirements as neighboring states sharing border waters, such as the Mississippi River.”
To make comment, e-mail: rmaxwell@wlf.la.gov.
If approved without amendments, the new regulation could go into effect as early as this fall.