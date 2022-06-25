Caleb Roblin holds the two largest bass from his five-bass limit he weighed for the top catch in the Junior Southwest Bassmasters two-day tournament held on Lake Concordia near Ferriday. His Sunday total hit 13.24 pounds to lead all age-group efforts, even in the Adult Division. The Denham Springs angler had four bass weighing 9.02 pounds in Saturday's action when, it appeared, all the anglers used the day to scout the oxbow lake for improved Sunday catches. Trent LaBauve from Brusly had the weekend's heaviest bass among the 31 fishermen with a 5.36 pounder.