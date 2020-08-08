NOTICE: Events scheduled for August/September will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
SHRIMP SEASONS
The fall inshore shrimp season will open in three zones, to include:
Zone 1 (Louisiana-Mississippi line west to South Pass), 6 a.m. Monday, except waters outlined within the Biloxi Marsh, which will open at 6 a.m., Aug. 24;
Zone 2 (South Pass west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island), 6 p.m., Monday;
Zone 3 (Atchafalaya River Ship Channel west to Louisiana/Texas line), 6 a.m., Monday, except waters in the Mermentau River Basin, which will open at 6 a.m., Aug. 24.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic.” Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 29—ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN: 6 a.m. start, 3 p.m. rods down, 4 p.m. weigh-in deadline, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Team bass tournament. $100 entry includes $500 big-bass prize. Proceeds defray travel costs for Louisiana anglers qualified for B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals. No fishing south of U.S. 90. Raffles. Call David Cavell (225) 937-0046 or Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
CANCELED
AUG. 10—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
AUG. 20-23—GUEYDAN DUCK FESTIVAL: Gueydan. Website: duckfestival.org.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-A drawdown for Henderson Lake is scheduled to begin Aug. 17 with 2-4 inches per day fall to a 3-foot lake level for aquatic vegetation control. Gates scheduled to close Nov. 2.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Through Labor Day. Catch/measure/photo catch. Website: catholichigh.org.
FISHING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper Fridays-through-Sundays seasons, greater amberjack, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
