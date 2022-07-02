Happy Fourth!
This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
The in-charge folks promise a return next year.
Check the river
The mighty Mississippi was at 16.5 feet on the Baton Rouge gauge Friday, and that means the river will stop flowing into Old River soon — the benchmark is 15 feet in Baton Rouge.
Learned long ago from folks like J.B. Salter (God rest his sac-a-lait-catching soul) that you don’t have to wait for that 15-foot reading.
Sac-a-lait and big bluegill pull out to the first break in the Old River’s oxbow low-water break when the Mississippi is at the current level.
That means finding what folks there call “buck brush,” a line of heavily limbed bushes where these two species hold until the water gets too shallow to hold baitfishes, mostly shad.
So, for the next few days follow Salter’s tricks. Use a blue/clear sparkle tube jig on a 1/16-ounce jighead rigged with a weedless hook. You’ll need a weed guard so you won’t hang up in the tangles of branches.
Work the jig slowly down into the brush and wait — rather, hold on! — because on the several trips made to match this condition, the sac-a-lait averaged more than a pound, more like a pound-and-a-half.
And, if you can stand the heat, sac-a-lait have been active in the Atchafalaya and Verret basins.
Good luck.
The commission
Thursday morning’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting (9:30 a.m., Baton Rouge state headquarters, Quail Drive) will tackle the thorny problems of further action on control areas in the state where chronic wasting disease was found earlier this year, and consider a notice to change the sac-a-lait regulations on Lake D’Arbonne near Farmerville.
Ducks Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl will present their proposals to get shares of the agency’s set-aside funds dedicated to waterfowl breeding grounds, and the final agenda item calls for an executive session to hear “prospective litigation” on setting boundaries and ownership of the agency’s land in LaSalle Parish.
If you can’t attend, the meeting will be carried via a live Zoom audio/video stream: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar.
Got that license?
Last year’s fishing and hunting licenses — and all other licenses — expired Thursday. To repeat, the new license structure makes new licenses valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.
You can get new licenses from local vendors or through the LDWF’s website: louisianaoutdoors.com/
While you’re at it, remember to chip in a few bucks to help Louisiana’s Hunters for the Hungry checkoff. What’s donated helps H4H cover processing fees from hunters’ increased donations of deer during the hunting season.
If you have a lifetime license, or want to donate, go to the group’s website: h4hla.org/donate.
Red snapper
The latest recreational red snapper take, through June 19, shows private offshore fishermen have taken an estimated 225,720 or 28% of our state’s 809,315-pound annual allotment.
This Fourth of July holiday gives fishermen an extra day — Monday — from this year’s Friday-through-Sunday seasons. The next four-day season is set for the Labor Day holiday, if the annual allotment hasn’t been reached.
A reminder is you need proper licenses and a fee-free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit to off-load all snappers, tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks (greater amberjack season is closed), groupers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, and bull dolphin.