In the minds of many of the area’s boxing fans, Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series at the Cajundome is about four fighters — those in the co-main event unification fights.

In reality, this week brought many more people to the Lafayette area and they were involved in much more than boxing.

The weeklong production has required nearly 500 hotel room nights and even more of meals. Many of the visitors wouldn't wait to taste the South Louisiana food they’ve been hearing about.

And while the boxers themselves have been hard at work, their families and support systems have certainly been enjoying Cajun Country.

Take Nonito Donaire’s family, for example.

They went on a swamp tour and came back with stories to tell.

“There was a 30-foot alligator and it came straight toward the boat,” said Donaire’s wife Rachel of the experience. “It turned and it came straight for us for whatever unknown reason. I was like, ‘Start the engine, start the engine.’ He starts bee lining towards the boat.”

Then it hit her that her 4- and 5-year-old sons were eating sandwiches at the time, perhaps inciting the beast.

“I felt like he knew they were eating peanut butter and jelly and started coming toward the boat,” Rachel Donaire said. “They started freaking out, of course.”

The younger of the two, though, wasn’t scared initially.

“When they first saw it, my younger one wanted to jump in there,” Nonito Donaire said. “I’m like, ‘No, you’re crazy.’ He was like, ‘I want to pet, I want to pet,’ because he saw one of the guys pet the alligator.”

For the Donaire children, experiences such as these have become almost the norm.

“Wherever we are, they think it’s the norm to be traveling,” Nonito Donaire said. “It’s ‘Papa, we just went to Scotland, where are we going next?’ They’re with me constantly. They’re enjoying every moment of it. They see a different culture and different food and they just love it.”

While in Scotland, the kids got to visit a castle and actually “got to indoor ski there.”

Donaire is a Filipino-American, his wife is from California and the family lives in Las Vegas. But the alligator wasn’t the only unique experience for the Donaire children on the swamp tour.

“They asked me, ‘Are we in the United States Momma?’,” Rachel Donaire said. “I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because he’s speaking French to the alligator. We’re in America. He’s supposed to be speaking English.”

Ahh, the fun of South Louisiana.

The irony is, all weekend in Lafayette, there will be many different languages spoken in the Hub City because there's another big event in town — the 2019 Festival International.

There were some concerns about the World Boxing Super Series event clashing with the festival, but Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission executive director Ben Berthelot doesn’t view it negatively.

“I think it’s worked itself out,” Berthelot said. “The energy that’s in town for the festival is going to complement the energy the boxing match is going to bring. My only concern is hopefully they’ll be pleased with the ticket sales.

“Everything’s been positive. I was talking to a few folks walking in here (Wednesday press conference) and they’re really impressed with the area. This is really an international flair, so what better time for them to be here. This weekend is the time this city has its most international flair of any time (with festival downtown).”

The boxing event will also be spiced by a lights show promised to be more dynamic than anyone in these parts have ever seen.

“I know they (WBSS officials) were very pleased with the Cajundome,” Berthelot said. “It really is a world-class facility with the renovations that have been done. Just the show behind the boxing. The Cajundome has a lot of abilities from a lights standpoint and a special-effects standpoint really to compete with any venue in the country.”

A recent Garth Brooks concert confirmed that in his mind.

“I remember when Garth Brooks came,” Berthelot said. “That was one of the things they were very impressed about, the arena’s ability to have all the special effects.

“I think it's going to be the same with this. It’s not just going to be a boxing match. It’s going to be a show, a performance that people will enjoy.”

While the Donaire family is seemingly game for anything South Louisiana has to offer, many of the boxers are all business.

Kiryl Relikh of Belarus, for instance, has been training all week.

He's in the super lightweight headliner facing New Orleans native Regis Prograis.

“He’s serious, very serious,” said Norman Wilson, one of Relikh's trainers. “The least little thing that’s out of order, you hear the Russian come out of him.”

The 69-year-old Wilson, who has worked with non-English speaking fighters from Sweden to Mexico in his career, said he’s been in Louisiana before, “especially on Bourbon Street.”

Lafayette isn’t new to Relikh’s head trainer, either. Chico Rivas said he’s been a friend of local boxing coach Beau Williford of the Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club for more than three decades.

“That’s a man with a lot of experience and a lot of knowledge,” Rivas said.

Prograis, meanwhile, spent part of his week talking to a group of 50 local kids at the Cornerman Boxing Club.

“It’s always very important to me to inspire kids,” New Orleans native Prograis said. “It’s something I never had. Coming up in New Orleans, we looked up to athletes and entertainers, but we never got to touch them or feel them. Now I’m at this stage where I can do that. I can give back to my community.”

Prograis said even when he took a trip to Brazil, he met with children there.

“You never know what one of those kids might become,” Prograis said. “I try to give them the inspiration that I never had as a kid.”