MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Independence Park Library, 7711 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Hyatt Centric Hotel, 800 Iberville Street, New Orleans. Monday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday, 8:30-5:30, Reef Fish Committee; Wednesday, 8:30-11 a.m., committee meetings & 11:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m., full council meeting, public testimony 1:45-5:30 p.m.; Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. full council committee reports. Website: www.gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 and older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
THURSDAY
CONGRESSIONAL FISHERIES LISTENING TOUR: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal Street, New Orleans. Congressmen Jared Huffman & Garret Graves public meeting & public comment on federal fisheries issues.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
ATLANTA FLY FISHING SHOW: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Jan. 31; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Feb. 1. Infinite Energy Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, Georgia. Seminars, trips, tying, flies for bass. Fees for classes. 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Jan. 31. Admission $5-$25. Website: flyfishingshow.com/atlanta/
SATURDAY
FISHING FOR TUCKER: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler team bass tournament. Fee $100 ($25 late fee Feb. 1). Benefits Tucker Townsend with Mitochondrial Disorder. No boats south of U.S. 90. Atchafalaya/Verret basins. Anglers’ meeting 6-8 p.m., Jan. 31, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 42021 La. 621, Gonzales. Sponsored by Ascension Area Anglers. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332. Website: fishingfortucker.com.
CAERNARVON BASS TRAIL: Safe daylight, Delacroix Corporation launch, Caernarvon. Pick-your-partner. Fee $150/team, $20 membership, $10 option big-bass kitty. First of five, one-day points tournament to qualify for two-day championship. Call Terry Jones (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
TRAPPER EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Day long, Vermilionville Historic Village, Lafayette. No fee, Open to public. Demos, laws, regulations, skinning & other hands-on instruction. Dress appropriately. Also Feb. 15, LDWF Field Office, Monroe. Preregistration required. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5885, Ext. 3420. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis Shop, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No fee. Hands-on clinic on fly-tying basics. Materials/tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DOVES: Through Jan. 26, North Zone.
DUCKS: Through Jan. 26, East & West Waterfowl zones.
CANADA GEESE: Through Jan. 31, statewide. Closed in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, either sex and Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only.
DOVES: Through Jan. 31, South Zone.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Feb. 1, East & West Waterfowl zones.
GEESE: Through Feb. 9, statewide. Included specklebellies, blue, snow and Ross’ geese.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL/QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 3—DERELICT CRAB TRAP COLLECTION: Through Feb. 16, Lake Pontchartrain, east of the Causeway Bridge & upper Barataria Basin from Lafitte to Little Lake. Crab traps must be removed from area before Feb. 3. Volunteers requested. Call Peyton Cagle (337) 491-2575. Email: pcagle@wlf.la.gov.
FEB. 5—PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
FEB. 5-8—SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION: Reno, Nevada. Website: showsci.org.
FEB. 6—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Ruston. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
FEB. 6—ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Milton Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. Basic archery instruction for children 8 and older. BREC Outdoor Adventures program. Fee $40. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Website: brec.org.
FEB. 6-8—INAUGURAL IGFA LIGHT TACKLE INVITATIONAL: Sailfish Marina Resort, Palm Beach, Florida. During peak sailfish season, 12-pound max line class, IGFA rules. IGFA website: https://igfa.org/tournaments. Email Jack Vitek: jvitek@igfa.org.
FEB. 6-9—BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: St. Johns River, Florida. First in nine national bass tournaments. Other dates/locations: Feb. 14-17, Chickamauga Lake, Tennessee; April 2-5, Lake Eufaula, Alabama; April 16-19, Santee Cooper Lakes, South Carolina; May 29-June 1, Sabine River, Texas; June 5-9, Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest, Lake Fork; June 23-26, St. Lawrence River, New York; July 30-Aug. 2, Lake Champlain, New York; Aug. 20-23, Lake St. Clair, Michigan. Website: bassmaster.com.
FEB. 8—LOUISIANA HIGH SCHOOL-WEST BASS QUALIFIER: Big Bass Mana, Toledo Bend. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FEB. 8—29th Annual ED RIZZOLO FLY TYING FESTIVAL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bethany Christian Church, 3223 Westheimer, Houston. Seminars, 80 featured tiers. Special guest: Gunnar Brammer. Tickets $5-$15, under 12 free. Website: texasflyfishers.org.
FEB. 8—FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, 7601 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials/tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: All groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31. Lane snapper season opened Jan. 1.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com