CORRECTION
The photo published in the Sunday, May 26 edition of Advocate Outdoors misidentified the woman angler on the right of the photo. Her name is Martha Spencer. Advocate Outdoors regrets the error.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
CATHOLIC HIGH FISHING RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Adult & Youth divisions. Tickets $80 ($100 after May 27). $50 & $100 Redfish Stringer, Mangrove Snapper, Red Snapper, Speckled Trout & Offshore Grand Slam calcuttas. Rig, Blue Water, Inshore divisions. Registration deadline/captain’s party 5-8:30 p.m., May 30. Weigh-in 4-6:30 p.m. May 31-June 1. Website: catholichigh.org.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
BROTHER MARTIN FISHING RODEO: Weigh-in 5 p.m., Saturday at the high school on Elysian Fields, New Orleans. Entry fees $20 Adult Division, $15 for children/BMHS Martin, no fee for 12 and younger. Speckled Trout, Redfish, Sheepshead, Flounder, Black Drum, Largest 2 Redfish (16-yo less than 27 inches), Bass, Snapper, Father/Daughter biggest fish, Biggest Gar, Redfish with the most spots, 5-Trout Stringer, Smallest “legal” 5-Trout Stringer and Largest non-gar fish and Largest non-gar fish caught by a BMHS student. Website: brothermartin.com/alumni/alumni-events/fishing-rodeo.
SATURDAY
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Opening day of summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
SATURDAY TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
TUESDAY
ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: 6:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church Hall, 415 Roselawn, Lafayette. Call Bob Tabbert (337) 781-3650.
WEDNESDAY
PONTCHARTRAIN BASIN FLY FISHERS MEETING: 6 p.m., Abita Brew Pub, 72011 Holly Street, Abita Springs. Call Corey Tohme (985) 624-9331. Website: pbasinflyfishers.blogspot.com.
WEDNESDAY-SATURDAY
22nd SWOLLFEST FISHING RODEO: Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle. Admiral’s Party, June 5. Weigh-in 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 6-8. Master Board in Offshore, Deep Drop, Inshore & Kayak divisions; Lagniappe Board in Women’s and Children’s divisions & six awards in Overall category, including “Swollest” fish. Benefits Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital & Louisiana Cancer Care Coalition. Website: swollfest.com.
ONGOING
STAR/CCA-LOUISIANA: Summer-long rodeo in several coastal & offshore species. Coastal division for speckled trout & specially tagged redfish category. CCA membership required. Website: ccastar.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 6–LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Baton Rouge.
JUNE 7-8–16th CUT OFF FISHING CLUB RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Fourchon. Open to public. Weigh-in 4-6 p.m. June 7, 1-4 p.m. June 8. Tickets $20 adults, $15 12 & younger, includes meals. Nine inshore/offshore categories in Adult Division, special “most spots redfish” category & three categories in Children’s Division. Gift-card & door prizes. Live auction. Benefits South Lafourche High School scholarships. Call Roy Dubois (985) 693-7184/(985) 258-5110. Website: cutofffishingclub.com.
JUNE 8—NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Second in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
JUNE 8—KISATCHIE FLY FISHERS SUMMER WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., LDWF Woodworth Education Center, 665 Robinson Road, Woodworth. Fee free. Preregistration required. Website: kisatchiefly.org.
JUNE 10—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
JUNE 13—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season in state & federal waters and all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. The amberjack season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in state inside waters, and state outside waters from northwest shore of Caillou Boca west to Freshwater Bayou.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com