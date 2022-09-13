Louisiana Open executive director Danny Jones began facing the reality about two weeks ago.
It was a huge punch in the gut for him then.
The sickening feeling spread to the thousands of committee members, charities, volunteers and fans of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open when the news was made public Tuesday. The PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour has erased the local golf tournament at Le Triomphe in Broussard as part of its tour schedule.
“It was a state of shock for us when we found out, and I’m sure this is probably shocking to others today as well,” said Jones, who said he was given no indication during this year’s event in March that it would be the last. “The PGA Tour has had to pivot a lot on what they’ve done with the emergence of LIV Golf. At the end of the day, the market we have in Lafayette, they outgrew.”
Jones has been involved with the event for 21 years. Some committee members, charities and volunteers have taken part since the Louisiana Open began in 1992.
The bottom line is the PGA Tour decided it wants bigger financial markets. As a result, Lake Charles and a third former tour stop in Maine also have been dropped.
“We’re all proud of the 31 years in a market like Lafayette,” Jones said. “We’ve provided over $5 million to charity. There’s been a lot of difference made. We’re proud of that. We have nothing to hang our head about.”
Jones has every intention of keeping the organization alive to help local charities, if that's possible.
“It’s not going to be easy, but we can sit here and pout and whine, or we can pivot and try to make a difference,” he said. “There’s one thing I know, those that we have supported for so many years and we’ve been the vehicle for them to come out and raise funds, their operations aren’t going to stop. They’re still going to need us. My job is to figure out if that’s possible and how it is possible, and if it is, to pull it off.”
Pulling off a tournament each year involves about 50-70 area companies, 250 volunteers and 55 board members.
“Is that infrastructure going to stay in place going forward? I would venture to say probably not, but it’s going to have to be a pretty big shell of it,” Jones said.
Jones said he doesn’t know what the near future will look like for the organization, but he hopes to have a much better idea by November.
“This is going to be a very important 30 to 60 days for our organization,” he said. “I don’t know what the future is going to look like, but I’m very confident that we have the community to do it and continue to make a difference. I just wish I had a clearer picture of what that looked like.”
Some potential options could be other tours, or a partnership with other events on a smaller scale. Jones also said the solution could be a series of events with none as big as a week-long professional golf tournament.
“There’s nothing that says that we can’t do something Sunday through Wednesday and put on the greatest show for people who want to come support charities, and we just won’t have the Thursday through Sunday component,” Jones said. “We can still have pro-ams and we can have parties, and do stuff that people will have a great time being a part of and give you a chance to entertain customers and helping to give back to the community.”
He’s not saying no to any ideas at this point. It all depends on if it fits his organization’s diagram to success.
For pure golf fans, however, there likely won't be a suitable replacement.
In those first few years of the Louisiana Open, the organization tried to sell the community on the specialness of the sporting event. In 1996, we all heard that message loud and clear when Paul Stankowski won the Louisiana Open on March 31, then won the PGA Tour’s Bell South Classic in Atlanta the very next week.
There was no more arguing with the level of talent that descended upon Le Triomphe. Today, the figure is more than 500 Korn Ferry Tour alumni who have won tournaments on the PGA Tour.
Jones said he isn’t angry at the PGA Tour.
“The Tour made sure we didn’t take a hit,” Jones said. “The Tour wrote us a check to take care of our bottom line number during the pandemic, which they didn’t have to do. So to say I saw this coming, I didn’t. I don’t know if we could get a better partner or insurance policy than we had at that time.”
Jones admits he’s wondered whether the Louisiana Open’s mission is still consistent with the Korn Ferry Tour’s momentum.
“I was talking to one event last Wednesday, their give-back based on their income is less than 3% and ours is over 20%,” Jones said. “At some point, those two philosophies aren’t going to align.
“The Tour is always going to be about players, and I understand that. It is a player-driven organization. They want to give money to charity, no doubt, but on our end, the players are in for one week and the charities are in for 52 weeks. We’re just heavily driven toward charity.”
All of which is now in limbo after Tuesday’s development.