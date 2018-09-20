Other than a real game, nothing gets the juices flowing for the LSU football team like a Wednesday practice.

Depending on which side of the line of scrimmage you play on, it’s either No Turnover Wednesday or Turnover Wednesday.

Either way, it’s more than just one of the daily themed practice sessions Ed Orgeron instituted when he was named the Tigers’ interim coach four games into the 2016 season.

And it’s not just one of the many catch phrases coaches come up with — or “borrow” from another coach — over the course of their careers.

Turnover drills are a big part of every LSU practice, but it means more on Wednesdays when giveaways and takeaways are charted in all drills and a winner is declared between the offense and defense.

With team pride on the line, more often than not it becomes the most intense and competitive practice of the week, and three days later the two sides work hand-in-hand in that endeavor.

So far this season, the results have been more than encouraging for No. 6 LSU, which hosts Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

In its surprising 3-0 start, LSU is the only Football Bowl Subdivision school, out of 129 teams, that hasn’t turned the ball over.

On the other hand, the Tigers’ defense has seven takeaways — with at least two in each game — to help produce a plus-7 turnover margin that’s fourth-best in the nation.

While the seven takeaways are tied for 13th in the FBS, it’s the zero in the giveaway column that has been most impressive -- especially with a new quarterback and new running backs — not to mention a new offensive coordinator in Steve Ensminger.

Their third goose-egg of the season was instrumental in Saturday 22-21 road upset of then-No. 7 Auburn, which rolls out one of the best front sevens in the nation.

“It’s something that we work on very hard,” Orgeron said when asked about being the only FBS team without a giveaway. “You saw us run the ball. I’m proud of Coach Ensminger. It takes all 11 to protect the football.

“Obviously, some great decisions (at quarterback). Great ball security by our backs. Just an overall team effort.”

It’s not the first time LSU has been careful with the ball.

A year ago, the Tigers set a school record and tied the NCAA single-season mark with just eight giveaways on four interceptions and four fumbles lost.

Dating to a disappointing loss to Troy last season, when LSU threw two picks and lost two fumbles, the Tigers have given the ball away just three times in 11 games.

There was a fumble against Auburn, an interception against Alabama and a fumble on the first offensive play of the Texas A&M game when former fullback JD Moore coughed up the ball.

All told, LSU has been turnover-free in six of its last seven games as well as in 13 of 24 outings since Orgeron replaced Les Miles. Under Orgeron, the Tigers are 11-2 when they don’t give the ball away.

They’ve also played 31 quarters since Danny Etling threw an interception at Alabama and now have a streak of 195 consecutive pass attempts without a pick.

“We just take full advantage of that,” running back Nick Brossette said of ball security. “That’s something coaches stress to us, and we do everything the coaches say. It’s turned out good for us.

“We all communicate with each other. We’re actually having fun with each other. We’re just going out there and playing our game.”

Meanwhile, the defense has been doing its part to build the plus-7 turnover differential with five interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Two of the picks came against Auburn.

Coming up with more takeaways after getting just 18 in 13 games a year ago was a major emphasis for Dave Aranda’s defense during the spring and throughout preseason camp.

All-American inside linebacker Devin White joked earlier this week that the offense gives all its turnovers to the defense on Turnover Wednesday.

“No, that’s a great thing,” he said of the offense playing mistake-free ball so far. “Coach O and the staff really pride themselves on the turnover ratio.

“Also, shout-out to the defense. We’re plus-seven and that’s a great thing. But when you don’t turn the ball over (on offense), you tend to win games.”