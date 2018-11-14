THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SATURDAY
TURKEY TROUT THROWDOWN KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Cypremont Point State Park. Open to public. Fee $25. Artificial lures only, shotgun launch. Heaviest 5 speckled trout stringers. Door prizes. Lafayette Kayak Fishing Club event. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
TUESDAY
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Nov. 16, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DUCKS: Nov. 17-Dec. 2, East Waterfowl Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS:Nov. 17-Dec. 7, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6. Still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Nov. 17-Dec. 7, State Deer Areas 5 & 9. Still-hunt only, bucks only except “doe” days Nov. 17-18 & Nov. 23-25.
QUAIL: Nov. 17-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
DOVES: Second split, through Nov. 25, South Zone; closed in North Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 25, State Deer Area 3, 7, 8 & 10, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Nov. 26-30, State Deer Areas 3, 8 & 10, still-hunt only.
DUCKS: Through Dec. 2, Coastal & West Waterfowl Zones.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 2, statewide, first split.
GEESE: Through Dec. 2, all species, statewide except closed to taking Canada geese in portions of Cameron and Vermilion parishes.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 5, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 2, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 22—Thanksgiving Day.
NOV. 25— SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB FINAL 2018 MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, 9300 St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: SouthLAHighPower@hotmail.com.
NOV. 26—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., meeting room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
NOV. 27—FLY TYING AT BASS PRO: 6 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Bring tools, materials provided. Call Ron Brooks (225) 271-3100.
NOV. 29—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in all state inside waters.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com