Louisiana High School
STEPHENSVILLE — Top 15 teams from the Louisiana Youth BASS Nation High School East Division qualifying tournament held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, their club, number of bass weighed and catch weight total in pounds, and top 3 big bass:
Top 15: 1, Matthew Rome-Connor Dawson, Central High (5) 14.45 pounds. 2, Cade Walock-Brady Smith, Central High (5) 13.69. 3, Jacob Zeringue-Preston Zeringue, Hahnville High (5) 13.67. 4, Benjamin Jumonville-David Summow, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5) 12.99. 5, Dylan Eschette-Rhett Theriot, Brusly High (5) 12.87.
6, John Horne-Owen Sanders, Silliman High (5) 12.77. 7, Brady Talbot-Bryce Distefano, Live Oak High (5) 12.25. 8, Hunter Schouest-Cody Pellegrin, Fishing Squad of South La. (4) 12.1. 9, Ross Kliebert-Zane Zeringue, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 11.86. 10, Jaden Reyes-Dylan Mack, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 11.14.
11, Katie Michel-Hayden Strubb, Assumption High (5) 11.11. 12, Levi Thibodaux-Jace Andras, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 11.1. 13, Collin Tate-Cameron Thevis, Rayne High (5) 11.04. 14, Daymon Columbia-Joshua Schulze, Walker High (4) 11.01. 15, Trenton Sambola-Landon Costanza, Ponchatoula High (5) 10.91.
Big Bass: 1, Logan Patterson-Landon Patterson, Central High, 4.78 pounds. 2, Schouest-Pellegrin, 4.56. 3, Kaden Holley-Caleb Pourciau, Brusly High, 4.39.
Louisiana Youth Juniors
STEPHENSVILLE — Top 15 teams from the Louisiana Youth BASS Nation Junior East Division qualifying tournament held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, their club, number of bass weighed and catch weight total in pounds, and top 3 big bass:
Top 15: 1, Matthew Fontenot-Cole Billiot, Lafourche Jr. Bassmasters/LJB (5) 15.71 pounds. 2, Nathan Chiasson-Evan Breaux, LJB (5) 10.82. 3, Jack Varnado-Dylan Johnson, Jr. SW Bassmasters/JSWB (5) 10.35. 4, Denver Leblanc-Jackson Gomez, JSWB (5) 10.02. 5, Nicholas England-Tyler Medica, Central La. Jr. Bassmasters/CCJB (4) 9.31.
6, Bennett Fontenot-Sophie Lormand, Port Barre Jr. (3) 7.15. 7, Hayden Rau-Elijah Williams, JSWB (5) 7.09. 8, Adelyn Parr-Luke Clark, JSWB (5) 7.04. 9, Landyn Ramagos-Landon Billiot, Central Catholic Jrs./CCJ (4) 6.57. 10, Piers Picou-Jaxon Plaisance, CCJ (5) 6.3.
11, Noah Martinez-Wyatt Morales, JSWB (1) 6.28. 12, Michael Ponson-Jax Daigle, LJB (4) 5.14. 13, Will Turrentine-Clint Turrentine, Central Lafourche Jr. Bassmasters (3) 4.68. 14, Cole Breaux-Clay Ritchey, LJB (2) 4.61. 15, Cooper Blanchard-Draden Bascle, LJB (3) 4.15.
Big Bass: 1, Martinez-Morales, 6.28 pounds. 2, Fontenot-Billiot, 5.92. 3, Chiasson-Breaux, 3.5.
Bassmaster Elite
LEESBURG, Fla. — The final top three from the four-day SiteOne Bassmaster Elite Series event held on the Harris Chain of Lakes with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass winner & contingency money winners. Only the top 47 in the 94-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 3: 1, Buddy Gross, Chattanooga, Tennessee (20) 77 pounds, 11 ounces, $100,000. 2, Drew Benton, Blakely, Georgia (20) 75-1, $36,000. 3, Ray Hanselman Jr., Del Rio, Texas (20) 71-8, $30,000.
Louisiana anglers: 12, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (15) 51-13, $10,000. 16, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 50-10, $10,000. 55, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 27-7, $2,500. 89, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (10) 18-5. 94, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (6) 11-1.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: John Cox, Debary, Florida, 11-0, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Micah Frazier, Newnan, Georgia, 23-14, $2,000.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Gross, $3,000; Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee, $2,000.
Yamaha Power Pay: Hanselman, $2,500; Scott Martin, Clewiston, Florida, $1,500.