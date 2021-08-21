Ascension Area Anglers bass tournament
STEPHENSVILLE — The top-12 finishers from the annual Ascension Area Anglers bass tournament held from Doiron’s Belle River/Verret and Atchafalaya Spillway landings with anglers, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass limit), total catch weight in pounds and winnings. Also the big bass winners:
Top 12: 1, Jason Cryer-Brennan Cryer (5) 15.17 pounds, $1,000. 2, Jamie Laiche-Paul Carmouche (5) 14.67, $750. 3, Matt Michel-Chet Peterson (5) 13.96, $600. 4, David Cavell-Mark Smith (5) 13.47, $475. 5, Steve Leach-Glenn Leonard (5) 13.18, $375. 6, Caleb Prestenbach-Charles Glorioso (5) 12.94, $300.
7, Corey Wheat-Blake Sylvester (5) 12.76, $250. 8, Timmy Wisdom-Curtis King (5) 12.75, $200. 9, Hal Pinho-Hayden Pinho, (5) 12.5, $150. 10, Lonnie Boudreaux-Gary Haney (5) 12.42, $125. 11, Dennis Martinez-Joey Bennett (5) 12.31, $100. 12, Tim Guillaume-Alton Gajon (5) 12.25, $100.
Big Bass: 1, Cavell-Smith, 5.07 pounds, $500. 2, Boudreaux-Haney, 4.81, $300.