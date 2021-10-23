MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Perdido Beach Resort, Orange Beach, Alabama. Webinar available. Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Shrimp, Mackerel, Sustainable Fisheries committees, then 6 p.m. public hearing on cobia catch, possession, size limits; Oct. 26, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Reef Fish Committee w/for-hire electronic reporting public Q&A; Oct. 27, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Data Collection, full council session w/2:15-5:30 p.m. public comment; Oct. 28, full council session with final action on cobia/red grouper limits. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
WEDNESDAY
FIREARM FRENZY: 5-9 p.m., Bowie Outfitters 8630 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. 25-gun Ducks Unlimited Tiger Chapter raffle. Website: dutigers.com
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Trough Oct. 29, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODREN FIREARMS: Oct. 30-Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only.
SNIPE: Nov. 2-Dec. 5, statewide, first split.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: West Zone, Nov. 6-7, youth-only & veterans-only weekend.
GEESE: East & West zones, Nov. 6-Dec. 5, first split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species; take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DOVES: North Zone, through Nov. 14; South Zone, through Nov. 28.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Nov. 28, still-hunt only, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8; Oct. 16-Jan. 2, State Deer Area 10. still-hunt only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4. Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
NOV. 4—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
NOV. 6—TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
NOV. 7—DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME: Ends at 2 a.m.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (all days with new 4-fish-per-day limit), greater amberjack, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish & red grouper. Recreational/commercial take of lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
- The Hope Canal Road/boat launch on the Maurepas Swamp WM is closed for about six weeks for work on the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain hurricane protection levee project.
- The Fort Polk-Vernon WMA will be closed Oct. 30-31 for U.S. Army training.
- The Lake Bistineau spillway fishing pier has been condemned and will be removed.
- A section East Road over Bayou Wauksha on the Thistlethwaite WMA is closed due for bridge replacement through mid-December.
- Elmer’s Island, the dove fields on the Pointe aux Chenes WMA and all state parks in south-central and southeastern parishes closed for an indefinite period due to Hurricane Ida.
- All Sherburne WMA shooting ranges open, except closed Mondays to continue repairs.
- U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
- The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range (Pearl River WMA) closed for repairs.
- -Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com