MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SATURDAY
ST. JUDE CATHOLIC MEN’S CLUB SPORTING CLAYS: Bridgeview Gun Club, Port Allen. 50 clays course/4 shooter teams. Individual shooters welcomed. Fee $75/shooter. Lunch & 12-gauge shells provided. Team, Individual & Youth awards. Includes Versa Max raffle. Option rifle/pistol shoot ($25). Sponsorships available. Call Michael Proctor (225) 993-4590. Email: michael.s.proctor@gmail.com.
VOLUNTEER DAY/DERELICT CRAB TRAP REMOVAL: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Toby’s Oyster Dock, La. 315, DuLarge. Remove abandoned crab traps in Barataria Basin. Wet gear, gloves needed. Volunteer registration: lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5b94Jc8VFxyBsIl.
FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials and tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
17th LITTLE MO FLY FISHING FEST: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Community Hall, Murfreesboro, Arkansas. Ark-La-Tex fly fishing anglers/tiers. Call Jeff Guerin (985) 531-6312. Website: littlemissouriflyfishing.com.
FLY FISH TEXAS: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, Athens, Texas. Fee $10 adults. Seminars, fly tying, clinics. Website: tpwd.texas.gov.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
GEESE: Through Feb. 10, second split, specklebelly, blue, snow & Ross’ species, statewide.
GEESE/CONSERVATION ORDER: Feb. 11-March 10, statewide. Limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, second split.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 19—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FEB. 21—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FEB. 22-24—GRTU TROUTFEST 2019: Lazy L&L Campgrounds, 11699 River Road, New Braunfels, Texas. Fly fishing expo, seminars, tiers, instructors. Benefits river restoration. Website: grtutroutfest.org.
FEB. 23—FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials and tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: All inshore areas closed except open waters (double-rig line) in Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line remain open.
