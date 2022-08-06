The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday in the majority of Louisiana’s inside waters, but there are two areas where shrimpers will have to wait until Aug. 15 to drop nets.
That was the big news from Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. In his presentation, Shrimp Study leader Peyton Cagle said shrimpers using nets less than 40 feet need to know about limited tow times – 55 minutes from April 1-Oct. 31 and 75 minutes from Nov. 1-March 31 – and state law requires a catch of white shrimp must average no more than 100 shrimp to the pound from Oct. 15 to the third Monday in December.
Areas opening Monday at 6 a.m. runs from the Louisiana/Mississippi line west to South Pass (Mississippi River) and from the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel west to the Louisiana/Texas state line, and at 6 p.m. Monday from South Pass west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel.
Cagle provided maps of the two areas opening at 6 a.m., Aug. 15 – the Lake Borgne-Biloxi Marsh area and waters commonly known as the Mermentau River Basin area.
The maps are shown on the agency’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov under “shrimp season.”
The commission also passed notices to change swordfish and spearfish length and catch limits, and to open a previously closed season on sharks in state waters.
This week
The annual Ascension Area Anglers Open bass tournament comes up Saturday. Several years ago the AAA guys came up with an idea to raise money to help the state’s B.A.S.S. Nation Championship qualifiers with the expenses of competing for a spot in the Bassmasters Classic.
Those two this year are Tim Carmouche in the Boater Division and Nonboater Division’s state champ Dwight Minogue.
See the calendar for more information.
Coming this year
Among the features of the annual ICAST Show – the largest fishing trades show in our country – is the list of “Best of Category” winners from the New Products Showcase. Media and buyers are eligible to vote in more than 30 categories of new items – more than 900 at the July show in Orlando.
Here are some of the more notable new fishing tackle “must haves” soon to be on store shelves:
Boating Accessories: Frabill ReCharge Deluxe Aerator; Boats/Watercraft: Bote Rackham Gatorshall & Apex Pedal Drive; Electronics: Mega Live Imaging TargetLock; Accessory: Frabill Witness Weigh Net; Tackle Management: Plano Edge Frog Box; Terminal Tackle: DieZel Eye Jigheads; and, Custom Tackle/Components: RBS Pro G2 Power Wrapper.
On the water winners included:
Fishing Line: SpiderWire DuraBraid Hi-Vis Yellow; Freshwater Soft Lure: Berkley PowerBait PowerStinger; Freshwater Hard Lure: Berkley Slobberknocker; Saltwater Soft Lure: Kicker CrabZ;
Saltwater Hard Lure: LiveTarget Live Shrimp; Fly Rod: Banshee Fly; Freshwater Rod: St. Croix Legend Tournament Bass Rod; Saltwater Rod: Ugly Stik Carbon Innshore Rod; Rod/Reel Combo: Shimano Spheros SW Combo; Fly Reel: Hardy Fortuna Regent Saltwater Fly Reel; Freshwater Reel: Shimano Stella FK; and, Saltwater Reel: Penn Authority Spinning Reel;
And some others:
Soft/Hard Coolers: P88-MK Combo; Technical Apparel; and, SolarFlex Guide Cooling Hoody (warm weather) & (cold weather).
Latest bookings
Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents continued efforts to keep impaired boaters off the water.
In late July on patrol in Oyster Bayou, agents arrested Anouda Lirette, 44, and booked him into Terrebonne Parish jail for alleged possession of "suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, possession of over the limit of sharks, possession of an undersized shark and intentional concealment of wildlife.” This guy faces fines up to $5,650 and more than two years in jail.
Four others, one in the Atchafalaya Basin and three in the Verret Basin, were booked into the Lower St. Martin Parish jail on DWI charges.
They were 43-year-old Jason Aucoin, from Pierre Part; Michael Myers, 43, from St. Mary; and, Pierre Part residents Alvin Breaux, 35, Christian Guitrau, 28. These guys face fines up to $1,000, six months in jail and loss of driving vehicles and boats.