Kiwanis-False River
NEW ROADS — Top 10 and top 2 in big-bass standings from the annual Pointe Coupee Kiwanis Bass tournament held from Morrison Parkway with anglers and their five-bass catch weights in pounds and ounces:
Top 10: 1, Ryan Mitchell-Walt Lemoine (5) 19 pounds, 6 ounces. 2, Jeffery David-Aaron Boudreaux (5) 16-2. 3, Gerald Butler-Vernon Silver (5) 15-5. 4, Hunter Giyon-Hunter Giyon (5) 15-0. 5, Stuart Woodward-Storm Randall (5) 14-2.
6, Dwayne Guerin-Karl Schneider (5) 13-14. 7, “Brother” Pourciau-Tanner Pourciau (5) 13-7. 8, Steve Fontana-Kim Orcino (5) 13-5. 9, Doug Bergeron-Beau Smith (5) 13-1. 10, Rodney Higginbotham-Edward McMillan (5) 13-0.
Big Bass: 1, David-Boudreaux, 9 pounds. 2, Guerin-Schneider, 5-1.
Bassmaster Elite
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Monday’s final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series event held on Santee Cooper Lakes with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are other Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 47 in the 94-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Drew Cook, Cairo, Georgia (20) 105 pounds, 5 ounces, $100,000. 2, Caleb Kuphall, Mukwonago, Wisconsin (19) 103-1, $35,000. 3, Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho (20) 98-0, $30,000. 4, Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Oklahoma (20) 95-7, $25,000. 5, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 88-9, $20,000.
6, Brandon Cobb, Greenwood, South Carolina (20) 85-6, $19,000. 7, John Cox, DeBary, Florida (20) 84-6, $19,000. 8, Greg Hackney, Gonzales, Louisiana (20) 82-1, $17,000. 9, Drew Benton, Blakely, Georgia (19) 78-13, $16,000. 10, Pat Schlapper, Eleva, Wisconsin (19) 77-15, $15,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 37, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (15) 51-8, $10,000. 42, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (14) 48-7, $10,000. 56, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 31-1, $2,500. 72, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (10) 27-12.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall (ans Day 2), Schlapper, 9 pounds, 10 ounces, $2,000; Day 1, Todd Auten, Lake Wylie, South Carolina, 8-15, $1,000; Day 3, Palmer, 9-4, $1,000; Day 4, Cook, 7-14, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag (one-day catch): Palmer, 33-5, $2,000.