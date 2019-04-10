AUGUSTA, Ga. — A late hole-in-one set up England’s Matt Wallace for a win Wednesday in the Masters’ Par-3 Contest.
Wallace aced the eighth hole to eventually tie 1988 Masters champion Sandy Lyle at 5-under par. In a sudden death playoff back on the eighth hole, Wallace hit his tee shot within inches for birdie while Lyle’s ball found the pond fronting the green.
Wallace, who was born nearly two years to the day after Lyle’s Masters victory, now tries to break the tournament’s most enduring “jinx.” Since the inception of the Par-3 Contest in 1960, no player has won it and the Masters in the same year.