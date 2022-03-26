MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
GULF COUNCIL SHRIMP ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. via webinar. Public comment taken near meeting’s close. Website: gulfcouncil.org
FRIDAY
10th CCA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Covey Rise Lodge, Husser. 100-target course, 12-gauge & 20-gauge shotshells provided. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200, email: nolan@ccalouisiana.com or Pierre Villere email: pvillere@allenvillere.com
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, Morrison Parkway public landing, New Roads. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/EAST DIVISION: North Pass landing, Manchac. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY/YOUTH & PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED WEEKEND: March 27, statewide in Areas A, B & C.
TURKEY: Area A: April 2-May 1. Area B: April 2-24. Area C: April 2-17.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 4-7—GULF COUNCIL SPRING MEETING: The Lodge at Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Webinar available). Public comment April 6, 2:30-5 p.m. Agenda website: gulfcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/A-3-Combined-Committee-and-Council_Apr2022.pdf
APRIL 7—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 8-10: FATHER-CHILD FUN CAMP: Woodworth Outdoor Education, Woodworth. Fathers with 10-13 year-old children. Preregistration required, limited space. Fee $50 ($25 additional child) includes meals, lodging & supplies (Bed linens/sleeping bags not provided). Online registration: wlf.louisiana.gov/index.cfm?action=pagebuilder&pageID=fun-camp. Call Theresa Cross (337) 491-2575, Ext. 3009.
APRIL 9—BATON ROUGE CHAPTER/ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELK FOUNDATION BANQUET: Livingston Parish North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs Call Mike Bare (225) 573-8686. Email: mike_bare@thenewtrongroup.com
LDWF UPDATES
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge is open.
-Closed: Roads & trails (Richard Yancey WMA), Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com