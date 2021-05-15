FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 23 — SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
MAY 24—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
MAY 28—RED SNAPPER SEASON: Opens for private recreational fishermen and for state charter boat operations. Through Monday, May 31, then Friday-through-Sunday seasons.
MAY 29—STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 23, statewide, private lands only & limited days on some wildlife management areas (see Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet 2020-2021). Closed on federal areas.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack (through May 31), gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state outside waters open. Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds. Inshore season opens statewide 6 a.m. May 24.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gag grouper; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Closures: Pearl River WMA (gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA; and, Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac-A-Sostien, Hogpen, Ross & Catfish Bayou roads on Richard Yancey WMA.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com