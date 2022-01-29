TUESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd., New Orleans.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
PRESCRIBED BURNING WORKSHOP: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily, Hammond Research Station, 21549 Old Covington Hwy., Hammond. LSU AgCenter program includes fuels, fire behavior, weather, ecology, techniques, smoke management, fire lanes & burn planning. Limited to 20 participants. Fee $110 ($160 after Feb. 1) includes lunches, handouts & supplies. Email Whitney Wallace: wwallace@agcenter.lsu.edu
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
ATLANTA FLY FISHING SHOW: 9 a.m. daily, Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Pky., Duluth, Georgia. Exhibitors, fly tying, tackle, seminars, demonstrations. Fees for classes. Fly Fishing Film Festival, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Website: flyfishingshow.com/atlanta/
SATURDAY
FISHING FOR TUCKER: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler team bass tournament. Fee $100. Benefits Tucker Townsend with Mitochondrial Disorder. No boats south of U.S. 90. Atchafalaya/Verret basins. Sponsored by Ascension Area Anglers. Call Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332. Website: fishingfortucker.com.
LA. HIGH SCHOOL/JUNIOR QUALIFIER/WEST DIVISION: Cypress Bend Park, Toledo Bend. Also March 5, San Miguel Park, Toledo Bend. Call Tommy Abbott (504) 722-6638. Website: louisianahighschoolbassnation.com
HUNTING SEASONS
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: East & West zones, through Jan. 30.
GEESE: East Zone, through Jan. 30, second split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canadas.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 31, still-hunt only, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, either sex; Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4; through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed except bucks-only firearms season. Closed in State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: East Zone, Jan. 31-March 6; West Zone, Feb. 7-March 6. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells. Take limited to take of blue, snow and Ross' geese.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: Feb. 5, East Zone, special youth-only and veterans-only hunt.
GEESE: West Zone, through Feb. 6, third split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species; take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SNIPE/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 8—LOTTERY TURKEY HUNT APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8 regular & 9 youth-only hunts on Wildlife and Fisheries WMAs. $10 fees. Online applications only: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Email David Hayden: dhayden@wlf.la.gov
FEB. 8—WHITE LAKE FISHING PERMIT LOTTERY DEADLINE: Permits run March 15-Aug. 15. 100 permits with boat restrictions. $10 fees plus $40 permit fee (if selected). Online applications only: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. Email Schuyler Dartez: sdartez@wlf.la.gov.
LDWF UPDATES
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge will reopen Feb. 4.
-Lake Bistineau’s drawdown has ended.
-Registration open for March 19 Becoming an Outdoors Woman’s/Shotguns for 18 and older. Website: lawff.org/bow. Email: Dana Norsworthy: dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov
-Closed: fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
