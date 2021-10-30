BASS Central Open
GRAND LAKE, Okla. — Oct. 23 final top 5 in Boater and Nonboater divisions from the three-day Bassmaster Central Open held on Grand Lake o’ the Cherokees with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass daily limit in Boater; three-fish daily limit in Nonboater), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big-bass winners and top 100 Louisiana anglers in both divisions. Only the top 12 advanced to Saturday’s final among the 205 anglers in the Boater Division and 174 anglers in the Nonboater Division:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 5: 1, Nick LeBrun, Bossier City (15) 50 pounds, 2 ounces, $47,833. 2, Kenta Kimura, Osaka, Japan (14) 45-12, $23,733. 3, John Pilcher, Kansas, Oklahoma (15) 43-13, $16,400. 4, John Soukup, Sapulpa, Oklahoma (14) 42-15, $13,667. 5, Brock Mosley, Collinsville, Mississippi (15) 40-6, $11,890.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Jacob Walker, Alabaster, Alabama, 6-9, $750.
Other Louisiana anglers: 48, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (9) 19-8. 53, Billy Billeaud, Lafayette (7) 19-1. 57, Connor Rushing, Zachary (8) 18-12. 58, Jim Dillard, West Monroe (8) 18-11. 78, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (7) 15-12. 86, Darold Gleason, Many (6) 15-6. 90, Blake Sylvester, Plaquemine (7) 15-0.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 5: 1, Scott Hill, St. Louis, Missouri (6) 14-12. 2, Travis Culbreth, Alexander City, Alabama (5) 13-15. 3, Levi Allgeier, Bardstown, Kentucky (4) 13-8. 4, Dalton Warrington, Tishimingo , Oklahoma (6) 13-2. 5, Walter Tucker, Osceola, Missouri (6) 12-7.
Louisiana anglers: 12, David Harrell, Downsville (5) 9-9. 20, Curtis King, Plaquemine (2) 8-10. 77, Vernon Cooksey, Bossier City (2) 4-11. 86, Gary Roberts, Monroe (2) 4-0.