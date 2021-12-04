TUESDAY
LA. PUBLIC OYSTER SEED GROUND VESSEL PERMIT APPEALS BOARD: 10:30 a.m., Herring Conference Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Drive, Baton Rouge & Oyster Task Force Meeting, 1 p.m., same venue.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
GULF COUNCIL SHRIMP ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., virtual meeting. Public comment accepted. Website: gulfcouncil.org
WEDNESDAY
LA. SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., Terrebonne Port Commission, 1116 Bayou Lacarpe Road, Houma.
LA. CRAB TASK FORCE MEETING: 1 p.m., Port Commission, Houma.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS AWARDS BANQUET: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
SATURDAY
TRAPPING WORKSHOP: Day long, Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. No fee, open to public. Regulations, safety, skinning & other hands-on instruction. Dress appropriately. Preregistration required. Call Tanya Sturman (318) 487-5885, Ext. 3420. Email: tsturman@wlf.la.gov
HUNTING SEASONS
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: Through Dec. 5, East & West zones.
SNIPE: Through Dec. 5, statewide, first split & Dec. 18-Feb. 28, second split.
GEESE: East & West zones, through Dec. 5, first split, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species; take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: East & West zone, Dec. 6-17, first split, take limited to blue, snow and Ross' geese. No daily nor possession limits. Allowed are electronic calls & shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 7, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only & Dec. 8-Jan. 16, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Dec. 10, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed & State Deer Areas 5 & 9, bucks only.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 11-Jan. 2, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Dec. 11-Jan. 23, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs & State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 11-12 & Dec. 18-19.
DOVES: South Zone, Dec. 18-Jan. 17. North Zone, Dec. 24-Jan. 22.
WOODCOCK: Dec. 18-Jan. 31, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 2, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8 with/without dogs & State Deer Area 10. still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 5, statewide.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4. Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
DEC. 13—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (all days with new 4-fish-per-day limit), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, greater amberjack & red grouper. Recreational/commercial on lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
• The Hope Canal Road/boat launch on the Maurepas Swamp WMA is closed.
• A section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha on the Thistlethwaite WMA is closed because of bridge replacement.
• Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
