LSU Eunice’s defending NJCAA Division II national champion baseball team will begin its hunt for the program's eighth national championship Monday.
The Bengals are 38-15 on the season and have won nine of their last 11 games. LSUE will play Hinds Community College at noon Monday at Dub Herring Field in Poplarville, Mississippi in the opening round of the Regional 23 Tournament.
LSUE head coach Jeff Willis said his team has been playing well down before heading into the playoffs winning nine of their last 11 games.
“It’s playoff baseball, it is the time you have worked the whole year for,” Willis said. “You start off in August when all these guys show up and get guys on the bus with what we are doing and get guys off the bus that do not want to be here.”
Willis said the key for his team is to treat these playoff games just like any other regular season baseball game.
“We have to make it like any other game,” Willis said. “Teams that want to create that atmosphere and make it seem like this playoff game is more important than the 1st game of the year or the 34th game of the year, are teams that play high on emotion and are kind of a roller coaster and do not play with that even keeled mindset.”
Peyton LeJeune, who won the MVP award in the national championship game last season, said how special it would be to win the National Championship back to back for the school.
“This school has had many champions but the only thing this school has not done is have back to back champions,” LeJeune said. “It has been tough for us but we believe it is our time.”
LeJeune said he knows they are far off from repeating as national champions but is still exciting to be playing in the playoffs.
“I am just excited to be in playoff games again,” LeJeune said. “We have such high expectations in this program and we have been there before and done so many great things.”
LSUE is heading into the playoffs with a lot of momentum. But Willis said going back to back is not something that is on his mind and plans to take it all one game at a time.
“That is not something on my mind at all,” Willis said. “If we are thinking about the back to back then we can be in trouble.”
Willis said he wants his team to just focus on one game at a time and if the opportunity to win back to back championships presents itself then they can worry about.
“If we start thinking down the road like that and not being able to stay in the moment with the opponent right in front of you, then you start overlooking opponents,” Willis said. “You do not play to your ability the next thing you know you are fighting for your life.”