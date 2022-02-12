All it took was sunshine.
“Two weeks ago (bass) fishing, well, wasn’t good,” veteran Baton Rouge angler David Cavell said. “That’s turned around now.”
Cavell and longtime fishing buddy Corey Wheat went to the Atchafalaya Basin for last Saturday’s Fishing for Tucker tournament and found bass in the upper Bayou Sorrel area. They finished sixth.
Tournament winners Alex Heintze and Connor Rushing (five bass, 17.55 pounds) are just a couple of years removed from their high school days competing for the Livingston Parish Bassmasters and years of competing against each other in the Denham Spring-based Junior Southwest Bassmasters.
“I scouted the week before and found some fish in a canal on the west side of the basin,” Heintze said. “It was a perfect spot. We flipped and punched grass all day, and the action was better after the sun got up and heated the water. That’s when the fish buried in the thickest parts of the (grass) mats.
“We didn’t have a big fish, maybe the biggest went 4½ (pounds), but all were good, solid fish.”
The spot paid off with a fourth-place finish (14.03 pounds) the next day in a Media Bass tournament.
The day’s big bass, a hefty 6.07-pounder, belonged to the second-place team of Jacob Pourciau and Blake Caruso with 15.8 pounds.
Cavell echoed Heintze’s report: “It was cold that morning, maybe 25 degrees, and we had to wait for the sun to get up and push the fish into the mats. We punched mats the whole day with a Cajun Candy-colored D-Bomb. When the sun came up the fish buried themselves (in the matted grass) like a warm blanket and we caught solid fish and were lucky to hit that 5-pounder (5.13) to help oour catch.
“It was slow early, and the best bites came between noon and 2 (p.m.).”
Cavell said he was using an ounce-and-a-quarter lead on 80-pound Versa braid to punch through the vegetation, but said he and Wheat dropped down to a ¾-ounce lead on smaller baits.
Other action
Cavell was scouting False River for this weekend’s Fishers of Men tournament, and said while the New Roads oxbow lake was 5-6 feet lower after the recent drawdown, the lake is producing first-rate bass.
“The sun is helping there, too,” Cavell said. “It’s going to take some hammers to win, and False River only is going to get better after the lake fills with rains. It’s going to be a fantastic place.”
And, up in north Louisiana, touring pro Randy Howell made Major League Fishing Bass Pro Series history when he caught a giant 10-pound, 11-ounce bass on Caney Creek Reservoir.
The next day, fishing in newly restored Bussey Brake, Howell broke the MLF’s big-bass record when he boated a 12-14 largemouth.
What’s more, the average fish weighed from Bussey Brake weighed an astonishing 5.63 pounds.
Those largemouths are the result of years of stocking by Wildlife and Fisheries’s Inland Fisheries section.
Cat Island
With a fall in the Mississippi River, the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge reopened for visitors last week. It the Blue Goose, Riverside and Wood Duck trails are available for hunting, walking and biking.
While the archery-for-deer season will close Tuesday, small-game hunting will continue through the end of this month, but hunters and fishermen need a $20 annual public-use permit from website: lowermiss.recaccess.com.
Full Cat Island regulation can be found on the NWR’s website: www.fws.gov/refuge/Cat_Island/visit/rules_and_regulations.html