Events scheduled for June and July will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper Fridays-through-Sundays seasons, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: The spring inshore season from the Louisiana-Mississippi line west to the eastern shoreline of South Pass of the Mississippi River will close at 6 p.m. July 1, 2020, except the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds will remain open. All other inside/outside areas open until furthur notice.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 9 — WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
JULY 11 — CAERNARVON BASS TRAIL: Safe daylight, Delacroix Corporation launch, Caernarvon. Pick-your-partner. Fee $150/team, $20 membership, $10 option big-bass kitty. Last of one-day points tournament to qualify for Sept. 5-6 championship. Call Terry Jones (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Through Labor Day. Catch/measure/photo catch. Website: catholichigh.org.
CANCELED
JUNE 28 — SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, Gonzales.
JULY 3-5 — 72nd GOLDEN MEADOW-FOURCHON TARPON RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Website: fourchontarpon.com.
NRA PRECISION PISTOL CHAMPIONSHIPS: July 1-5; NRA Smallbore Championships, July 23–Aug. 4; NRA High Power Championships, Aug. 9-25; NRA National Silhouette Championships in July & August.
AUG. 20-23 — GUEYDAN DUCK FESTIVAL: Gueydan. Website: duckfestival.org.
RESCHEDULED
JULY 10-12 — LOWER KEYS COC DOLPHIN TOURNAMENT: Kiki’s Sandbar, 183 Barry Avenue, Little Torch Key. Open and Youth divisions. Fee $450/boat. Website: lowerkeyschamber.com/chamber-events/
SEPT. 16-19 — DUCKS UNLIMITED 83rd NATIONAL CONVENTION: Hilton Bonnet Creek, Orlando, Florida. Website: ducks.org.
SEPT. 29-OCT. 1 — NATIONAL COASTAL AND ESTUARINE VIRTUAL SUMMIT: Email: rae@estuaries.org.
LDWF UPDATES
• All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
• The Honey Island Shooting Range on the Pearl River WMA is open.
• The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA (Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes) is closed to construct a new boat launch. All other launches open on this WMA.
• Public access prohibited on Whiskey and Raccoon islands (Isle Dernieres Barrier Islands Refuge) during bird-nesting season. Prohibited areas include exposed land areas, wetlands and interior waterways. Fishing from boats along the shore and wade fishing in surf allowed.
• Lake Bistineau (Webster, Bossier & Bienville parishes) drawdown begins July 6 to control giant salvinia and reduce organic matter on lake bottom. Boating access Port of Bistineau Launch, Bossier Public Launch, Grice’s and Bayou Dorcheat Public Launch.
