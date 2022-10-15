Cullen Foley took the long trip from Baton Rouge to Barnard, Kansas, for a fall hunt for pheasants. He was one among 16 hunters in the party, some traveling from as far as New York to join the Louisiana crew. Some hunters were unable to find enough shotshells for the trip and stopped along the way to purchase enough shells for the hunt and to use at local sporting clays and skeet ranges. While the availability of ammunition for all firearms improved from 2021 shortages, local shop owners advise hunters to secure whatever ammo they need now and not wait for their seasons to open.