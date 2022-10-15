Hunters, no matter their game, remember 2021.
Frustration triggered a slew of questions across our country, angst, if not downright anger, over the lack of ammunition for all segments of the camo-clad, firearms-toting folks.
No matter where they turned — from big-box stores to online warehouses to the local outdoors shops — their favorite shotshells and bullets were in such short supply that hunters turned to friends asking for help to make it into and through deer, waterfowl and small-game seasons. Even hunters targeting to reduce the expanding populations of feral hogs were forced to be judicious in taking shots on herds of habitat-destroying wild pigs.
Last year’s story didn’t arise from the lack of a manufacturers’ “want to,” rather on supply (of lack thereof) of plastic, primers and powder to send shotshells and bullets to hunters and target shooters.
So, what’s the story this year now that we’re weeks away from duck, goose and modern firearms seasons for deer?
For the most part, hunters using lead shotshells to take squirrels, rabbits and birds should grab shells when they find them. For the most part, retailers haven’t raised prices beyond the same profit percentage than during years of solid supply-chain orders, but hunters should expect price increases.
Chats with owners of three local outdoors shops revealed a much more stable supply than last year, but not for all hunters.
The shop owners said waterfowl hunters should be able to find enough shotshells to make it through the upcoming seasons.
Hunters using their favorite rifles face a different predicament. That’s because producers have concentrated their production on the most widely used calibers.
All three said .22, .40 and .45 caliber and 9 mm pistol ammo is readily available, but .45 Long Colt is in short supply.
In Prairieville
C.J. Hebert at Hebert’s Guns said he’s been fighting for two years to get enough ammunition for his customers.
“Now, we have a pretty decent supply of 12-gauge shells, and a fair amount of steel shot,” Hebert said, adding 20-gauge shells disappear from shelves quickly.
“And, .410 (shells are) nonexistent,” he said. “When we can get it, it’s too high (in price) and I’m not going to sell a box of .410 (shotshells) for $40 a box. I just couldn’t do that. The supply of 28 gauge (shells) is good.”
Centerfire rounds are a good news, bad news story.
Hebert said .308 caliber rounds are “full strength, and we’ve been able to stock our shelves better than last year.”
He said his wife, Nancy, has had “to bug distributors to get several cases of 7mm-08 rounds, and .35 Whelan (ammo) has been extremely hard to get. We have some, but it’s allocated for the people who buy these firearms so they can sight-in their new rifles and take them hunting.
The 35 Whelan has become popular with hunters going afield during our state’s primitive weapons deer seasons.
“Overall, it’s better than last year,” Hebert said, “but hunters need to know they might not get the grains (weight) of bullets they’ve used in the past, and will have to sight-in their rifles with new ammo.”
In Metairie
Anthony Puglia at Puglia’s on Veterans Highway said his staff has tried to stockpile as much ammo as possible, but the supply chain was a limiting factor.
“We’d place an order, and we got maybe a quarter of the expected shipment,” Puglia said, adding producers and distributors said they would fill the order as soon as the specific product became available.
Like others, Puglia went to a different brand of shotshells (Migra) for an abundant supply of steel shot.
But, as with rifle calibers, waterfowl hunters will have to live with what’s available.
“We have a good supply of 12-gauge BBB to No. 6 shotshells and focus on 1¼-ounce loads in Nos. 2, 3 and 4 shot, and where we had 20 skews (different shells) of steel shot a few years ago, we have to focus on 10 skews now,” he said. “Manufacturers are just not making everything they’ve offered in past catalogs, and we’re seeing more 12 gauge because more hunters use 12 gauge and a lot less use .410, so they’re not making .410.”
Puglia said Federal, the nation's largest ammunition supplier, identified the top five centerfire rounds and concentrated on producing .30.06, 7mm-08, .308. .270 Win and .300 Win, and hunters with .270 and .300 Magnum will be left wanting this year.
“We haven’t seen .270 Win Mags in eight months and .410 shotshells in two months,” Puglia said, adding, “pistol ammo is on the rebound. It’s cheaper and easier to make, but .357 hollow points and 45 Long Colt are hard to get.”
Puglia said he’s not limiting customers on their purchases like some of others, including some big-box stores.
“A lot of time our customers are overbuying because they’re afraid they won’t see what they need for a very long time,” he said. “In past years, they’d buy one box of centerfire rounds that would last them for a couple of years. Now, they’re buying $200 worth of ammo.
“What hunters need to know is we’re not gouging our customers. We’re not going to do that, but we’re seeing price increases two or three times a year as shipping and raw materials costs keep going up. It’s just the nature of this business.
“We’re seeing light on the horizon, and the manufacturers are working to get ammo out to retailers,” Puglia said. “They just haven’t been able to catch up yet.”
In Lafayette
Donald Jackson at Lafayette Shooters said working to stock his shelves began in 2021, and “it was only because we did that we have the supply we have this year.
“We’re good on shotgun shells right now, but what we have right now will run out partially through the duck season.”
He said 1¼-ounce No. 2 and No. 4 shotshells have been coming to his store and “we’re deep in those two, and the supply is good in the southern part of our state, but how long it will last I’m not sure.”
Like others, Jackson said the supply side is “better than last year to a degree."
Selection-wise hunters can’t get picky," he said. "If they have a chance to buy .270 or .30-06 cartridges, then buy it, but the overall selection might not be there.”
His advice?
“Don’t wait. Hunters often don’t think about (ammo) until days before their season begins,” Jackson said. “We have much more than we did last year, and, overall, a better supply. Problem is, we just don’t know how much more will be shipped and how much we’ll have after the season begins.”
Ammo news
Winchester, a familiar name to hunters, launched a series all hunters should see. It’s called “Introduction to Ammunition-Ammo 101,” a four-part series complete with illustrations and information on rifle, pistol, rimfire and shotshell ammo.
“The basics of ammunition ... is what we want to deliver with the Ammo 101 series,” Winchester’s Matt Campbell said. “With millions of people across the United States starting their journey in the shooting sports as new firearm owners, providing easy-to-understand information on ammunition types is one way we can help educate our customers.”
The series shows components, manufacturing and common uses for rifle, pistol and shotgun ammunition.
It’s free to download. Google “Introduction to Ammunition-Ammo 101.”