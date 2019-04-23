They’re all here.
Regis Prograis rode over from Houston on Tuesday with trainer Bobby Benton and other members of his support staff, becoming the last of the four participants to arrive for Saturday’s World Boxing Super Series semifinal doubleheader in the Cajundome.
WBA super lightweight champion Kiryl Relikh of Belarus came in from his Miami training camp Monday. WBO bantamweight title holder Nonito Donaire, who is meeting IBF champ Zolani Tete, have been here since the weekend. Both live in Las Vegas.
Prograis, a New Orleans native who lives and trains in Houston, confessed to sleeping all throughout the 2½-hour trip after a late night Monday.
But he is clearly ready for his first world title shot.
“I’m really anxious,” Prograis said after a workout at Red’s. “I wish the fight was tonight.”
That would be nice. But Prograis has promotional duties before Saturday, such as conducting a youth training camp and motivational session at Corner Man Boxing Club on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, Relikh isn’t doing much talking.
“He understands English,” said his trainer, Chico Rivas. “He just doesn’t speak it very much.”
Both fighters have some other work to do before Friday’s weigh in.
At last Saturday’s pre-fight weight check, Relikh was at 147 pounds — seven over the super lightweight limit — and Prograis was at 146½.
If either can’t make 140 on Friday, things get complicated on both the status of the championship (Relikh would lose his, and Prograis would have the right to fight for a vacant title) and the tournament.
That’s why Prograis said Tuesday he hopes Relikh doesn’t overindulge in the area’s famous cuisine, or at least until after the weigh-in.
Leon Margules, who handles American promotions for the Swiss-based WBSS, put it stronger.
“Everything’s great here,” he said. “But I won’t breathe easy until they step off the scales.”
Team Donaire in the house
There was no mistaking the entourage accompanying Donaire when they arrived at Red’s Tuesday. All 12 members, including wife Rachel and their two sons, were wearing matching orange and black jump suits.
When you’ve been a pro for 18 years and won five world titles in four different weight classes, there’s no need for spartan traveling routines, especially when having family around is a positive rather than a distraction.
“This is fun for me,” said Donaire, known as the “Filipino Flash.”
“I want to enjoy the moment. Having my family with is important. I don’t plan to be fighting when I’m in the rocking chair, but if I keep taking care of myself I can do this for a long time.”
Rachel isn’t just along for the trip, either. A former physical fitness instructor, she is in her husband’s corner during his fights and can be a very demanding cheerleader.
“There’s a difference in getting on someone and nagging them,” she said. “There’s been some fights when he maybe didn’t want to keep going or not doing well.
“But I’m but I’ve been the only one he’ll listen to, and I’ll tell him ,‘You’re going to lose this fight if you don’t get going.’ He’ll get mad at first, but in the end usually comes back and wins.”
Red’s place
Most boxing gyms are dirty, hot and smelly, thanks to the years of sweat shed by those in training. Or at least that’s the popular image.
But Red’s, the site of Tuesday’s workouts, is the middle of a modern, large workout facility owned by legendary Lafayette bodybuilder-turned-exercise entrepreneur Red Lerille, and although the boxing room gets plenty of use for boxercise and as a therapy area, having world champions on hand is a first.
“We try not to be too smelly,” Lerille said. “The women don’t like it and they’re a big part of the people who use the room.
“It’s nice having world champions here. It’s working out pretty well.”