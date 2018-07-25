Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the keeper of their state’s fish records, announced this week a new Florida bluefin tuna record.
It’s an 826-pound, 8-ounce bluefin caught by Rick Whitley off Destin, Florida aboard the “You Never Know.”
Here’s where Louisiana fishermen can cough, and collectively swell their chests.
Last checked “You Never Know” is Thomas Turner’s boat, yes, the same Thomas Turner of Thomas Industries in Baton Rouge (Joey Birbeck is the captain), and Whitley’s fish, the FWC release indicated, fills the vacant spot in Florida’s records list.
The record pales in comparison to Louisiana’s No. 1 bluefin, Ron Roland’s 1,151 pounder, and would fare no better than seventh on Louisiana Top 10 Fish Records, which are maintained by the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association.
AAA’s helping hands
Ascension Area Anglers will hold its annual Open Team Bass tournament Aug. 18 from Doiron’s Landing. Entry fee is $100 per team.
AAA uses this event to raise money to help offset expenses for the Louisiana’s three qualifiers for the BASS Nation Champion. There’s $1,000 for the winners based on a 50-boat field, and it goes to $2,000 for 100 entered teams with $500 for the big-bass winners.
Rules and contact information is on AAA’s website: ascensionareaanglers.com.