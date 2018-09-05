OK, who out there predicted LSU to handle Miami’s Hurricanes the way the Tigers did Sunday night?
Yeah, there are lots of hands waving today.
But, who out there could predict the outcome of Gordon the Hurricane?
Not so many, huh.
With final storm surge and rainfall totals not yet in, it’ll be tough to give any fisherman an accurate prognostication of what’s in store for the coming weekend. LSU and the Southeastern Lions are set up for a 6 p.m. game in Tiger Stadium come Saturday evening which will give us TV watchers (it’s on ESPN2) a chance to get out Saturday morning and find out if the fish are biting in waters east of the Mississippi River, especially in the Pontchartrain Basin.
While most of the state was spared anything Gordon had to throw our way, it’s places like Breton and Chandeleur sounds, Lakes Borgne, Pontchartrain and Maurepas and the freshwater tributaries feeding those last two lakes that will spell our immediate angling future.
Most times tropical systems, even ones on the lower side of the storm scale like Gordon, push lots of detritus into the freshwater areas, and those leaves, limbs and other organic matter like animal droppings and garden-lawn fertilizers take lots of oxygen to begin decomposition.
That means lower dissolved oxygen levels, even in the big lakes where water collects from storm surge and rain runoff.
From what we know today, waters west of the Mississippi River caught nothing more than what’s been seen during thunderstorms. Even a storm like Gordon pushed lots of Gulf water to our shorelines and into near-coast bays and lakes, but that usually produces a good outcome.
Ever heard of storm minnows?
It’s a baitfish delicacy redfish and speckled trout somehow can’t resist, and when those storm-surge waters recede, this minnow species is pushed from small marsh ponds and into the runouts smack-dab into the voraciously waiting reds and specks.
Shrimp get into some of that outflow, too, and add to the banquet for the predator species.
So, while the best idea is to leave folks living around the Pontchartrain Basin and near waters east of the Mississippi River alone to clean up Gordon’s mess, the Central Coast just might be the place to go.
The recent reports are that trout turned on to live croaker, even cocahoe minnows, and when you add storm minnows to the menu, feeding conditions should be great in places where you find muddy water. Remember saltwater is heavier than freshwater, even muddy freshwater, and reds and specks will be under a muddy-water layer.
Offshore
The old salts, the pioneer charter skippers like Charlie Hardison, Doc Kennedy and Charlie Sabastian said the best times they had in their operations were the days after a hurricane.
Hardison said he could go where he wanted because most folks were tied up with storm clean-up, etc., and he could run most anywhere he wanted without the headache of pulling up to a can’t-miss spot and finding other boats there.
And Kennedy said the Gulf of Mexico usually laid down quickly after a storm, and the waves crashing against oil-gas platforms washed lots of marine organisms from the structures and started a food-chain explosion which made for more-than-eager fish to bring home for customers’ tables.
Weekend conditions
If you need to check out the conditions, find these websites.
- National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Forecasts: nws.noaa.gov. Find the “Coastal/Great Lakes Forecasts by Zones – Gulf – New Orleans, La.” and a map with 13 different nearshore, offshore and Lake Pontchartrain wind and waves predictions for the next five days.
- Weather Underground: wunderground.com. Current conditions, a 10-day forecast, and hour-by-hour predicted temperatures, winds, precipitation and barometric pressure.
- National Weather Service’s River Forecast Center: water.weather.gov for river stages.