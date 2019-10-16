THURSDAY
25th S.T.A.R. BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Cedar Lodge at Live Oak, 6300 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. Tickets $50 (free for youngsters 12 and younger), tables $500. Boats & other awards for summer-long fishing event. Live/silent auctions & boat raffle. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL-LOUISIANA CHAPTER MEETING: 6 p.m., The Quarter View, 613 Clearview Pky., Metairie. Dinner $35. Email Jason Matherne: navigator28@hotmail.com.
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
FALL-N-TIDE XV KAYAK FISHING TOURNAMENT: Cypress Cove Marina, Venice. Bayou Coast Kayak Fishing Club event. Open to public. Entry fee $60, fee Oct. 18 meal & Oct. 19 fish fry. Pre-registration required. Website: bckfc.org.
SATURDAY
WILD THINGS: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, La. 434, Lacombe. Speakers, canoeing, wildlife crafts, fly tying demos, youth wildlife art. Free. Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges event. Call (985) 882-2000.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Cypress Cove Marina, Venice (counts as two tournaments). Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Seventh in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Tremont House, 2300 Ships Mechanic Row, Galveston, Texas. Final action on action to modify for-hire multi-day trip possession limits. Other topics: National Marine Sanctuaries, allocation, the release mortality, modifications to the commercial IFQ, recreational greater amberjack, red grouper stock assessment. Meeting times: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday; 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday (public comment, 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesday); 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
DOUBLE NICKEL BASS TOURNAMENT: 10:30 a.m., East Pearl River Launch, U.S. 90 Bridge. Weekly event for anglers 55 & older. Singles tournament (two allowed in boat but keep catch separate). Fee $15. Call Joe Picone (985) 630-4170.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Deer/Archery season have either-sex take allowed except where specified & except when there is a bucks-only modern firearms period. Self-clearing permits required on all wildlife management areas. WMA hunting permit required for ages 18-59. Check 2019-2020 state hunting pamphlet for specific hunting regulations & zones.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY & HONORABLY DISCHARGED VETERANS: Through Oct. 18, State Deer Area 2. 17-and-younger hunters (hunter certificate required; adult/without weapon must accompany youth).
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Oct. 18, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 19-20, 26-27 Salvador/Timken WMA. Oct. 19-20, Clear Creek, Pass a Loutre (shotguns only), Sabine & West Bay WMAs.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 19-25, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 19-Dec. 1, State Deer Area 7 (still-hunt only).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 19-Dec. 6, State Deer Areas 3 & 8 (still-hunt only).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 19-Jan. 5, State Deer Area 10 (still-hunt only).
DEER/YOUTH ONLY: Oct. 26-27, Attakapas, Bayou Macon, Big Lake, Buckhorn, Dewey Wills, Grassy Lake, Sonny Gilbert, Pomme de Terre, Richard Yancey, Russell Sage, Sherburne, Spring Bayou & Thistlethwaite WMAs.
DEER/YOUTH ONLY & HONORABLY DISCHARGED VETERANS: Oct. 26-Nov. 1, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6 & 9. 17-and-younger hunters (hunter certificate required; adult/without weapon must accompany youth).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 26-Dec. 3, State Deer Area 2 (still-hunt only).
DOVES: South Zone, through Nov. 17; North Zone, through Nov. 1 (second of three splits).
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBIT/SQUIRREL: Oct. 5-Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
LICENSED HUNTING PRESERVES: Through April 30. Pen-raised birds only.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 24—PUMPKIN PADDLE PARADE: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wampold Memorial Park, Stanford Avenue, Baton Rouge. Halloween “float” decorations contest for canoes, kayaks & paddleboards. $10 rental from BREC available. Call BREC Outdoor Adventure (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
OCT. 24—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
OCT. 26—GET OUT AND FISH! 7 a.m.-noon, Joe Brown Park, 5601 Read Boulevard, New Orleans. Family fishing tournament, activities, demonstrations, raffles prizes. Ponds stocked with 1,000 pounds of adult size channel catfish. Anglers 16 and older must have a valid fishing license. First 100 registered youths get goody bag. Preregistration requested. Website: wlf.la.gov/get-out-and-fish-1.
OCT. 27—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: gserrett41@cox.net.
OCT. 28—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Goodwood Library, Baton Rouge. Call Sydney Dobson (225)892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
OCT. 31—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper Oct. 18-20 & Oct. 25-27; amberjack through Oct. 31; and, all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gray triggerfish season in state and federal waters.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in all state inside waters.
