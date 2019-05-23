EUNICE — A quartet of LSU-Eunice players were named to the All-Region 23 Baseball Team announced this week.
Andrew Sheridan, Dane Dixon, Tristan Welch and Evan Keller gave the Bengals more All-Region 23 representatives than another school.
Sheridan posted a 12-2 record and 1.93 ERA, both second best on the team.
Dixon enjoyed a 13-0 season, the most wins among among pitchers in NJCAA Division II, with a 2.28 ERA.
Welch had a breakout season as a redshirt sophomore, leading the team with 73 RBIs, ranked third in NJCAA Division II. Welch's .389 batting average was second on the team. He added 18 doubles and five home runs.
Keller led the Bengals in batting average (.389), hits (74) and stolen bases (43). The LSU-E shortstop ranked sixth nationally in stolen bases,