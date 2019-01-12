SUNDAY
GEAUX FISH RAINBOW TROUT FISHING RODEO: 8:30 a.m., BREC’s Howell Community Park, 5509 Winbourne Ave., Baton Rouge.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Louisiana Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA SHRIMP TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., Terrebonne Council Meeting Room, 8026 Main Street, Houma.
THURSDAY
NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
SATURDAY
10TH ANNUAL BURDEN ARBOR DAY: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, Burden Woods, 4560 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge. No admission fee. Plant a native tree sapling to reforest Burden Woods, scavenger hunt, children’s activities/harnessed tree-climbing, hayrides. Children must be accompanied by adult. Email Katie Guitreau: kguitreau@agcenter.lsu.edu.
ARBOR DAY-STATE ARBORETUM: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Arboretum, La. 3042, Ville Platte. Tree seedling giveaway, games, crafts, tree care & planting guides. Fee $3/person to enter Chicot State Park. Call (888) 677-6100.
FLY TYING 101: 2-4 p.m., Orvis, Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge. No cost. Hands-on clinic covering basics of fly tying. Materials and tools provided. Registration required. Call (225) 757-7286.
HUNTING SEASONS
See 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet for bag limits, shooting times, other restrictions & state WMA season dates.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 13, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DOVES: Through Jan. 14, third split, North and South zones.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 14-20, State Deer Area 2, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 20, State Deer Areas 1 & 4, still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 20, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 20, State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only.
DUCKS: Coastal & West zones, Through Jan. 20, second split.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 21-31, State Deer Areas 1, 4 & 6 still-hunt only, either-sex take allowed.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS FIREARMS: Jan. 21-31, State Deer Area 5 & 9, still-hunt only, bucks only.
DUCKS/YOUTH ONLY: Jan, 26, West Waterfowl Zone.
DUCKS: East Zone, Through Jan. 27, second split.
DEER/ARCHERY: State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, through Jan. 15. Through Jan. 31, State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4, either-sex take allowed.
CANADA GEESE: Through Jan. 31, second split, statewide but closed in portions of Cameron and Vemilion parishes.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: Through Feb. 10, second split, specklebelly, blue, snow & Ross’ species, statewide.
SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, second split.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15 (either sex), State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9.
SQUIRREL & RABBIT: Through Feb. 28, statewide private lands & selected wildlife management areas.
QUAIL: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
JAN. 24—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
JAN. 26—ORVIS TRAVEL DAY: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Orvis Baton Rouge, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge. No fee. Meet destination fly fishing guides. Hourly presentations. Call (225) 757-7286.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack, red snapper and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters.
SHRIMP CLOSURE: State Wildlife and Fisheries closed the fall inshore season in all state inside waters Dec. 17, except in inside waters east of the Mississippi River in Chef Menteur and Rigolets passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, the MRGO, the Intracoastal Waterway in Orleans Parish from the East Closure Sector Gate west to the intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal, and open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds. All state outside waters seaward of the Inside/Outside Shrimp Line will remain open.
