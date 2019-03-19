BROUSSARD Matt Gilchrest has been a professional for less than two years, but his golfing life has already come full circle.

Twelve years ago in 2007, the 12-year-old Gilchrest was a volunteer at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, part of the hundreds of volunteers that make the 28-year-old tournament happen. He’d walked the course carrying one of the portable scoreboard standards in early rounds, but on championship Sunday he was scheduled as one of the walking scorers that are assigned to each group.

Only one problem: tee times were moved up for the final round because of the threat of late-afternoon weather.

“I didn’t have a cell phone, so I missed my tee time,” Gilchrest said. “There’s only a few groups left by the time I got here, but the guy that was supposed to do the last group didn’t show up.”

Gilchrest took advantage and was assigned as walking scorer for a final group that included Skip Kendall and Jarrod Lyle, and Kendall eventually won the 2007 title in a playoff with Paul Claxton.

“He (Kendall) stuck around after getting the trophy, took a picture with me and signed a ball,” Gilchrest said. “I still have that ball. That day, it was like, this pro golfing is pretty cool.”

Fast forward 12 years, and Gilchrest is in the field for the $550,000 Web.com Tour event that kicks off Thursday at Le Triomphe Golf & Country Club. It’ll be his first-ever start on the Web.com Tour after turning pro in 2017, playing on the PGA Tour’s Mackenzie Tour-Canada the rest of that year and on PGA Tour Latinoamerica in 2018.

“It’s incredible for two reasons,” Gilchrest said. “I’m so grateful to be here. Since I’m a conditional member, this is my first start, and if I play well I can earn a full season out here. But for this first start to be here, the one that hopefully gets the ball rolling, where I have all the history, incredible is an understatement.”

Gilchrest played the Le Triomphe course a minimum of twice a week for four years between the ages of nine and 12, when his family lived in Lafayette. He played some with his father Eric, an avid golfer, and took lessons from current Le Triomphe director of instruction Chris Popp.

“The mom of one of the boys I was teaching recommended me to his mom,” Popp said. “For him to be back here playing this week, that’s pretty cool.”

Gilchrest attended Ascension Day School and St. Pius Elementary before his family returned to the Dallas area in 2007. That’s when he and his father began playing regularly.

“He commuted from Chicago and back,” Gilchrest said. “He loved golf, and my mom thought he should spend time with me, so on the weekends we’d go play together. When I was young, I was always getting out of the cart and never stayed quiet, so he’d get me McDonald’s super-sized French fries and that would keep me quiet for nine holes. I guess I was just around it enough and soaked it up. It was bonding time.”

Gilchrest played collegiately at Auburn before turning pro, and played 10 events in Canada that year with a top finish in eighth in his second pro event. In 2018 he finished eighth overall on the Latinoamerica money list ($69,689) and made 12 of 17 cuts with six top-10 finishes, which gave him conditional status on this year’s Web.com Tour.

“It’s tough going to other countries and faraway places for golf,” he said. “It’s what we love doing, but it’s not that easy. It’s hard. A person with a regular job, you still get paid on the bad days. We don’t. So I’m thrilled to be one state over from where I live this week.”

He began applying for the one available Tour exemption in January, and was at his Southlake, Texas, home Friday when he got the news that he’d made the field.

“He has a zest for life,” said Louisiana Open executive director Danny Jones. “I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple of months. In a day and age where agents have taken over and so many agents call our office, he reached out and made a personal connection with me. The Web.com has one exemption every week and he asked if there was anything I could do, and how could I not go to bat for this kid.

“The story is perfect, and I’m thrilled he got that phone call Friday. You can’t write scripts better than that. If he was going to get in at some point this year, why not do it here. Hopefully he can turn it into a good tournament, and if he makes the cut it could really set him up for the year.”

Gilchrest estimated he played Le Triomphe over 200 times while his family was here, and his teacher during that time will be with him again with Popp caddying this week. But all of those long-ago rounds came from the red tees, typically reserved for ladies and juniors, and that won’t be the case when he tees off at 9:10 a.m. Thursday off the No. 10 tee.

“I’d played here a lot so I don’t really have to learn it,” he said. “I remember the greens and around the greens a lot. But some of the lines are a little different. I hit it farther than I did when I was 10.”